Indiana Delights launches guilt-free festive sweets
Dubai — Dessert may seem off-limits when you’re trying to eat healthy, but that’s why Indiana Delights is here to help residents celebrate the festive season in a healthier way.
The brand has recently launched a healthy assortment of Indian sweets, including coconut ladoos, gajar halwa, quinoa kheer, etc. Indiana Delights substitutes ingredrients with healthier alternatives like fresh fruits, coconut oil, dates, maple syrup, coconut milk and nut milk, so that dessert lovers can enjoy a guilt-free festive experience.
