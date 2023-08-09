Indian startup Proxgy launches mini sound box for mobile UPI transaction confirmations

The 4 G-enabled mini soundbox named AudioCube Mini is an extension of Proxgy’s existing line of ‘Made in India’ sound boxes

Pulkit Ahuja, founder and CEO, Proxgy, unveiled the new devices in an event held in New Delhi. The products will help ease UPI transaction settlement notifications on the go

By Shagun Sharma Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 6:00 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 6:02 PM

Proxy, an Indian startup based out of Gurgaon, has launched its indigenous pocket sound box, having a host of innovative features along with custom proprietary software and on-premise implementations for its FinTech clients and PSU banks.

The 4 G-enabled mini soundbox named AudioCube Mini is an extension of Proxgy’s existing line of ‘Made in India’ sound boxes under the brand name AudioCube, which includes a Dynamic QR code sound box, a Bluetooth-enabled music sound box and a sound box with ad network integration.

The 4 G-enabled AudioCube Mini comes with a host of innovative and sleek features, including a pocket calculator, dual MEMS speakers for crystal clear surround sound notifications and Bluetooth music playback, a patent-pending triangle stand design which converts any pocket sound box into a shelf sound box among other innovative features including a torch, radio, etc. To ensure that the AudioCube can reach and function in the remotest of regions across India, we have included an option for the AudioCube Mini to work with rechargeable and removable AAA battery cells just in case the hawkers, auto-rickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers, etc., don’t have access to USB charging but need to go digital in a push towards a cashless economy” explained Pulkit Ahuja, founder of Proxgy during the product launch held in New Delhi.

Ahuja further added that: “The AudioCube Mini also features a novel patent pending design which enables the mini device to be used like a handheld pocket device with neck straps or lanyard that can easily be converted to a shelf top device by using the convertible stand”.

A comprehensive video detailing the various innovative features of AudioCube Mini - https://youtu.be/eQuIreG98e8

Interestingly, Proxgy is a B2B Indian player serving Tier 1 Indian Fintechs and PSU banks with innovative and disruptive ‘Made in India’ payment confirmation devices and has garnered a confirmed order book of over Rs35 crores for its range of custom-built AudioCube devices and their corresponding software pipeline and dashboards. Proxgy targets to sell over 1 million AudioCube Mini devices in the current financial year across its various top-tier Fintech and PSU clients.

“The AudioCube mini will act as a node on the same ‘Assist. Live’ software platform which powers Proxgy’s other B2B products, including our SmartHat® Smart Safety Helmets, Sleefe® Smart Cap conversion devices and Lockator® Smart locks”, added Pulkit. Asked about creating multiple product categories in a relatively niche market, Pulkit replied, “Proxgy is an early-stage technology startup, and like all startups, we believe in moving fast and breaking things. Sometimes that leads us to fast disruption of our fast innovation”.

