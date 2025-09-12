Indian Minister of Education inaugurates key programmes and startup incubator at IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi

In a significant event highlighting the deepening strategic partnership between India and the UAE, the Minister of Education of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, visited the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD) campus on September 10, 2025. The visit showcased the remarkable progress achieved by the campus in its first 1.5 years and culminated in the formal launch of key academic programs and innovation initiatives.

The Minister's itinerary was a testament to the strong collaborative spirit of the project, including high-level meetings with senior officials from the Abu Dhabi and UAE governments. He also engaged in a lively session with the students, faculty, and staff of IITD-AD and undertook a comprehensive tour of the campus.

Upon his arrival, the Minister was welcomed by the leadership of IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi. He interacted with a delegation of distinguished UAE and Indian officials. He met with Sara Musallam, chairperson, ADEK. Pradhan thanked her and ADEK for their cooperation in establishing the IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi campus, and both sides engaged in fruitful exchanges on mutual educational priorities.

He was taken on a tour of the campus, where he was visibly impressed by the rapid establishment of a world-class academic and research environment. The Minister's campus tour included visits to several cutting-edge laboratories. Students presented their research projects, focusing on critical global challenges, particularly in energy transition and sustainability. Topics included advanced materials for next-generation solar cells, computational models for optimising energy grids, and innovative systems for industrial decarbonisation. These interactions provided a clear demonstration of the campus's commitment to high-impact, mission-oriented research that aligns with the strategic goals of both the UAE and India.

The highlight of the event was the official launch ceremony for two new academic programmes at IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi. The Minister formally inaugurated the Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Chemical Engineering and the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D.) in Energy and Sustainability.

The new B. Tech. in Chemical Engineering is designed to provide a robust foundation in core engineering principles while integrating modern topics such as sustainable manufacturing and process intensification. The Ph. D. in Energy and Sustainability, the campus’s highest academic offering, will cultivate top-tier researchers advancing knowledge in a globally significant field. The Ph.D. programme is expected to attract leading talent from the region and beyond, positioning IITD-AD as a hub for doctoral research that directly contributes to a sustainable, decarbonised future.

Inauguration of a pioneering startup incubator

In a move set to catalyse cross-border innovation, the Minister formally inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi, the first such centre to be established by an Indian institution overseas. This landmark initiative creates a structured pathway for high-potential Indian startups, vetted by IIT Delhi, to expand their operations into the UAE and wider region. The AIC will also support joint startups and research-led ventures by Indian and UAE innovators, while providing access to mentorship, investor networks, and strategic connections within the UAE’s thriving innovation ecosystem.

The Centre is a direct manifestation of the vision to transform IITD-AD into a bridge between the two nations’ innovation ecosystems, fostering collaboration in deep tech, AI, clean energy, healthcare, and other priority sectors, and creating new economic opportunities.

In his address during the campus gathering, the Minister of Education from India extended his profound congratulations to the IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi team for their remarkable achievements.

Reflecting on the rapid transformation of IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi from concept to reality, the minister remarked during his speech at the campus gathering: "Today marks not only the launch of two new academic programs but also a new chapter in the growth of IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi. From envisioning this campus in 2022 to welcoming international students into these courses today, the progress has been remarkable. I have had the privilege of witnessing this proud journey unfold in just three years, and this campus is now poised to make history."

Emphasising the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship at the campus, the minister said: "Today marks an auspicious chapter for IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi, as we inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre and launch our Ph.D. research program. As Prime Minister Modi has urged our students, I invite you to research, innovate, and bring your ideas from level one to the market -not just for India and the UAE, but for humanity." During the speech, the minister asked whether the students aspired to be job seekers or job creators - an electrifying moment, as the students responded enthusiastically, affirming their commitment to becoming job creators and innovators.

He underscored the symbolic importance of the institution. "This campus is more than just a center for learning and research; it stands as a fine example of the warm and fruitful partnership between the Government of India and the Government of the UAE. It is a testament to what can be achieved when two nations commit to a shared destiny of progress and prosperity."

The event concluded with a strong sense of shared purpose, highlighting IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi's role as a symbol of educational diplomacy and a strategic platform for driving technological and economic growth in the region.