Indian expat Fathimunnissa Mohammed won the 250gm gold.Indian expat Fathimunnissa Mohammed won the 250gm gold in the raffle draw organised by Malabar Gold and Diamonds. In line with ongoing DSF, the brand is running a campaign, which has a lot of offers for the shoppers. Mohammed received the prize from Reminjas K V, branch head at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, in the presence of Abdalla H Al Ameeri, director, raffles and retail promotions, Dubai Tourism.



