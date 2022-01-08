UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian expat Fathimunnissa Mohammed won the 250gm gold.Indian expat Fathimunnissa Mohammed won the 250gm gold in the raffle draw organised by Malabar Gold and Diamonds. In line with ongoing DSF, the brand is running a campaign, which has a lot of offers for the shoppers. Mohammed received the prize from Reminjas K V, branch head at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, in the presence of Abdalla H Al Ameeri, director, raffles and retail promotions, Dubai Tourism.


More news from KT Network
PSX takes stock at PMEX

KT Network

PSX takes stock at PMEX

As a result, the average daily trading volume has surged to Rs 11.78 billion in 2021 from Rs 3.70 billion in 2015, resulting in trading volumes during the last five years being tripled.

KT Network1 week ago