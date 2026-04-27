Indian diaspora in UAE faces uncertainty amid consular services transition

A major transition in consular service operations for Indian nationals in the UAE has raised concerns among members of the Indian diaspora, with questions emerging over the preparedness and capability of the newly appointed service provider.

Beginning July 1, consular services for Indian citizens in the UAE, including passport renewals, visa processing, and related documentation will be handled by Alhind Tours and Travel. The shift marks a departure from established outsourcing firms such as VFS Global and BLS International, both of which have extensive experience managing large-scale, government-linked consular operations.

Alhind Group, primarily known for its presence in travel and visa assistance services, does not have a long-standing track record in handling high-volume, security-sensitive consular processes. Industry observers note that managing consular services requires robust infrastructure, advanced technology systems, and strict compliance mechanisms — areas where established players have spent decades building expertise.

Reports suggest that recruitment for UAE operations is currently underway, indicating that the operational framework is still being developed. This has raised concerns around staff readiness, training standards, and the ability to deliver seamless services from the outset.

The company’s recent expansion efforts have also drawn attention. Its entry into the aviation sector has reportedly faced delays, with some reports pointing to operational challenges, including workforce-related issues. While not directly linked to consular services, such developments have prompted broader questions about execution capabilities in complex and regulated environments.

Data security remains a key area of concern. Consular services involve handling sensitive personal information, including passports, biometric data, and financial details. Experts caution that any gaps in technological infrastructure or process controls could expose vulnerabilities in data protection and compliance.

Customer feedback from Alhind’s existing operations has also highlighted issues such as delays, inconsistent communication, and pricing ambiguities. While such complaints are not uncommon in the travel sector, analysts warn that similar inefficiencies in consular services could lead to more serious consequences, including missed travel schedules and rejected applications.

Another issue under discussion is whether the contract was awarded primarily on a cost basis. Analysts argue that prioritising cost over operational capability in consular services could prove risky, given the scale and sensitivity of such operations.

"Consular services are not just administrative functions; they directly impact the daily lives of citizens abroad," said an industry expert familiar with outsourcing models.

The Indian community in the UAE, estimated at over four million people, is among the largest expatriate populations in the region. Any disruption in consular services could lead to appointment backlogs, processing delays, and increased inconvenience for applicants.

While transitions between service providers are not uncommon, experts note that the initial months are often marked by operational challenges. The scale of this transition, however, has amplified concerns about its potential impact.

Observers suggest that authorities may need to closely monitor the rollout to ensure service continuity and address emerging issues promptly. Some have also called for greater transparency regarding the selection process and readiness measures undertaken ahead of the transition.

As the July deadline approaches, the focus remains on whether the new system will be able to meet the expectations of millions of Indian nationals relying on efficient and reliable consular services in the UAE.