Indian Ambassador lauds Al Maya’s efforts for promoting Indian FMCG products

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 4:24 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 4:26 PM

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir visited Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai and lauded the efforts of the group in promoting Indian products in the UAE, informed Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group.

Kamal Vachani welcomed the Ambassador at the supermarket and mentioned that the group will keep supporting brands originating from India.

Kamal Vachani informed the Ambassador that Al Maya Group has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational and regional brands.

The notable brands originating from India in Al Maya portfolio are Society Tea, Gowardhan Ghee and Paneer, Kohinoor Foods, Aeroplane Pickles, Bikano, RRO Mustard Oil, Kamasutra, DS Group (Rajanigandha, Pass Pass, Pulse Drink) etc, said Mr Kamal Vachani.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in addition to other businesses.

India is one of the leading trading partners of the UAE, and there is a huge potential to enhance economic relations between the two countries.

Kamal Vachani thanked the Ambassador for visiting Al Maya Supermarket and assured his full support from Al Maya Group for importing more and more food and beverage products from India.