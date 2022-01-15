India Pavilion celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Artists from the Suriname Pavilion also participated in the event.

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated the ‘Vishwa Hindi Diwas’ (World Hindi Day) on January 10 to commemorate the significance of the Hindi language. The event was organised by the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) and the Consulate General of India – Dubai.

Various cultural performances and Hindi poetry recitations by the Indian diaspora were held at the pavilion. Artists from the Suriname Pavilion also participated in the event. The event was graced by Amrish Mankoe, deputy commissioner-general, Suriname Pavilion; Uttam Chand, Consul — visa and consular services; and Urdu poet Dr Zubair Farooq.