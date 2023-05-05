India Palace: An urban treasure that shines bright at Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards

The brand has now become a prominent fixture in the UAE food scene, offering a unique and authentic dining experience that celebrates the rich culture and heritage of India

Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 10:37 AM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 10:40 AM

India Palace, the renowned restaurant chain owned by the SFC Group, has won the coveted Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award for the 20th cycle (2022-23) in the Service Sector under the patronage of The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The award ceremony was held on May 4 at the Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, presented the award to Rohith Muralya, director at SFC Group.

The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious business awards in the UAE. The award is named after the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and was established in 1999 to recognise the achievements of organisations that have contributed to the country's economic growth and development.

“India Palace being the only restaurant to have ever won the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award is a moment of pride for us. This award is a reflection of our team's dedication and hard work in providing our customers with the best dining experience. We are grateful to our loyal customers, who have supported us on this journey, and to the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award Team for recognising our commitment to excellence and innovation. We will continue to strive for excellence and maintain the high standards that have earned us this prestigious award," said Kesavan Muralee Dharan, managing director at SFC Group.

India Palace was established in Abu Dhabi in 1997, with a vision to showcase Indian hospitality and culinary treasures inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit exemplified by Sheikh Zayed. This vision is aligned with the UAE's strategic priorities and economic needs of the future, which emphasises the need for sustainable business practices and economic growth. The UAE's Business Excellence Model aims to empower innovators and passionate founders to turn their dreams into reality by providing them with the right platform to scale their businesses and ideas. India Palace has embraced this model and has become a shining example of the successful implementation of this vision. The brand has now become a prominent fixture in the UAE food scene, offering a unique and authentic dining experience that celebrates the rich culture and heritage of India.

The SFC Group has been functional across the various Emirates of the UAE for almost three decades, and boasts over 50 restaurants, including India Palace, SFC Plus, Avenue Hotel, 49ers Steakhouse, Golden Dragon and Sthan.

Muralya said: "It is a privilege to be recognised among the best in our industry, and we are grateful for this prestigious award that motivates us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do. As passionate food connoisseurs, we never make compromises. We ensure all our outlets reflect the same high-quality standards set by our flagship restaurant. We are really proud and honoured to have been selected by the Department of Tourism and Culture of Abu Dhabi as an Urban treasure of Abu Dhabi and selected as 'What's On magazine's 'Favourite Indian Restaurant Award' this year."

India Palace, highlights the tradition and grandeur of palaces from the legendary Mughal dynasty era. A variety of traditional Mughlai delicacies are served at the restaurant, such as the mouthwatering malai seekh bharwan kebab, the fragrant Hyderabadi nizami murg biryani, the rich dum ka zafrani murgh, and the luxurious burfee samosa and motichoor jugalbandi desserts.

Their well-crafted and extensive menu has an appealing variety combining time-tested, traditional Mughal and North Indian recipes honouring the Indian heritage paired with an unforgettable fine dining experience.

The restaurant is set to strengthen its presence in the UAE with another new opening at Heera Beach, Sharjah this month. With the opening of three new restaurants in 2023 with the latest outlet at Al Heera Beach, Sharjah, India Palace is set to strengthen its presence in the UAE, allowing recipients to enjoy a 400-year-old gourmet experience across their 16 locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras al Khaimah, and Al Ain.