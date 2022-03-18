India-France Business Meet emphasises on bilateral business opportunities

Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 3:57 PM

The Consulate General of India and Consulate General of France in Dubai organised a business meet to bring French and Indian entrepreneurs and business leaders based in the UAE to deliberate upon ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation and collaboration. This event was organized on March 17, 2022, at the Indian Consulate. The business meet acted as common platform to explore various business opportunities, they have in both the countries.

The interactive meet was attended by Indian and France business professionals from the sectors of tech industry, construction, health, banking, hospitality, energy tech, investments, supermarkets, and logistics, biotechnology and business groups.

Nathalie Kennedy, Consul General of France, during her address emphasised on the strong diplomatic relations between India and France. She highlighted that strengthening mutual relations between India and France will create new avenues for cooperation and will provide mutual benefits with additional growth. Consul General remarked that the India-France Business Meet, which was attended by major companies from both sides, will be a head start to success and will pave way for many such events and opportunities in the future.

In his address Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Northern Emirates, spoke about the strong relationship which India and UAE share from decades. He also emphasised that India, France and the UAE should come together and join hands with each other to create strong business relationships and with this, each of the three countries can use their strengths in order to have the best results in various sectors.

Special emphasis was laid on ensuring optimal utilization of the global platform for business development and growth.

Milena Dimitrova, deputy managing director, CCI France UAE, highlighted that the role being played by them for promotion of trade in this region. Rafaella Silvetti, Head of Invest in France (Business France), highlighted the conducive policy environment for establishment of business for investors.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, chairman at Indian Business Promotion Council, spoke about the benefits available to business from Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between India and UAE. Rithik Ravindran, representative from Invest India, also presented the investment opportunities in various sectors in India for the foreign investors.

The some of the participants from India side include Invest India, Confederation of Indian Industry, Bank of Baroda, LuLu Group, Al Maya Group, MCA Management Consultants, ACE Logistics.

Some of the major organisations and companies from France side at the event included CCI France UAE, Business France, Bpifrance, Atout France, Greentech, TTI Gulf, EGIS, Air Liquide, Cent Degres, CMA CGM, Dronisos, Afkar, Sanofi were. Apart from the Indian and France businesses, DP World Group also marked its presence to support the event.