India-Dubai Queen Season 3 grabs attention once again

To add to the glorious achievements of Xpatzhub, yet another exceptionally successful Fashion Fiesta event was hosted by Xpatzhub on August 27 at Copthorne Lakeview Hotel DIP

Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 4:03 PM

India-Dubai Queen Season 3 was bigger, bolder and brighter than ever. People from various parts of the world gathered to celebrate the remarkable talents, wits and beauty of the astounding models present.

The models walked the ramp in style wearing unique attires of different designers exhibiting Ethnic, Western, and Indo-Western collections. The models were judged based on their confidence, abilities, and how they carry themselves. The fashion event promoted self-confidence and made sure every woman fulfilled their childhood dream of walking the gracious ramp. Dreams do come true with Xpatzhub.

The top 10 models went through an arduous Questionnaire to determine the top 3 models. The dignitary jury members asked the models a series of questions that they had to answer to prove their wits. The jury included an admired actor from the Bollywood industry: Hiten Tejwani.

International brands not only from Dubai but also from Germany and India travelled to the UAE for this fascinating fashion event. We are grateful to our sponsors and partners which include: Damas, Danube properties, Royal Star, Dentistry, Suhana, Forever52makeup, 4 season events, Saloni Hariyani, Zebaqi and style-O-classics.

The event was concluded with a prodigious after-party organised by Anul Mundra, the founder and CEO of Xpatzhub, celebrating the collaboration and efforts of each and everybody who contributed to the imposing success of the event. The dedication of the Xpatzhub team, sponsors, partners and models was celebrated beautifully.

Congratulations to Ria Pillai for being the India Dubai Queen season three winner, Sanjana Sanjeev for being India Dubai Queen, first runner-up and Karishma Gupta for being India Dubai Queen, second runner-up.

Mundra has won 40+ awards in the past three years and has a strong vision to uplift other businesswomen and assist them in building successful businesses such as her own. "If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together " is an African proverb that has always been her motto. “I wanted to do something unique, I took an immense step and decided to be an entrepreneur.”

Xpatzhub is the largest active community-business platform with 200,000+ subscribers, followers, and members. They host several engaging competitions and provide opportunities to expats on different occasions. The members have experienced the luxury of meeting celebrities from the Bollywood industry. With the help of their network, they have spread across several different industries, such as fashion, education, and event management. Furthermore, the network endorses businesses through strategic marketing and the support it requires.