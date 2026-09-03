India Club marks 16 years of Janmashtami Dahi Handi festivities in Dubai

India Club, Dubai, will celebrate Janmashtami on September 5, 2026, from 8:00 pm onwards. The event is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees.

This is the only Dahi Handi celebration in the Middle East and marks the 16th consecutive year that India Club has organised the event. A key highlight this year will be the participation of an all-women's team from IWD.

The main attraction of the event will be the traditional Dahi Handi pot-breaking ceremony, featuring human pyramid formations by two teams. Another highlight of the evening will be the foam pool experience, accompanied by music from DJ Buddha.

There will be separate zones for the foam pool and low-mist fog experience, along with specialty food court counters serving a variety of Janmashtami delicacies. The event will be a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and timeless traditions.

The event is supported by BNW, Zee TV, Radio Mirchi 102.4 FM, Mother's Recipe, and Prime Vision Studio.

The event is open exclusively to India Club members and their guests. Entry is free for members, while guest tickets are priced at Dh30 per person.