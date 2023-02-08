India Budget 2023 prioritises agriculture, healthcare, and SMEs, says Neyaz Khalid Noor

By Ammar Tarique Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 4:22 PM

The India Budget 2023 has been a much-anticipated event in the financial world, as it clearly indicates the government's priorities and plans for the country's economy. The budget is essential for the government to allocate resources and set the tone for the coming financial year.

The finance minister presented this year's budget on February 1, and it has received mixed reactions from different sectors. The main highlight of this year's budget was the emphasis on agriculture and rural development. The government has allocated a significant portion of the budget to support farmers and increase their income. This includes providing subsidies for inputs like seeds, fertilisers, and electricity, as well as supporting the creation of agricultural marketing infrastructure.

Neyaz Khalid Noor, social activist, said: “Another critical aspect of the budget was the focus on healthcare. The government has announced plans to expand the reach of healthcare services, particularly in rural areas, and to provide better facilities for treating various diseases. Additionally, the budget proposes an increase in the allocation for the health sector, focusing on strengthening the public healthcare system.

The budget also proposed various measures to promote the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector. The government has announced plans to provide easy access to finance and support for technology adoption for SMEs, which will help create new job opportunities and boost the economy.

In terms of infrastructure development, the government has announced plans to invest heavily in roads, ports, and airports. This will create new job opportunities and boost the country's economic growth by improving connectivity between different regions.

However, the budget has also received some criticism, with many people pointing out that the government's revenue collection targets are unrealistic. There are also concerns that the government's focus on subsidies and welfare measures could lead to a rise in inflation.

Further, Khalid Noor added: "In conclusion, the India Budget 2023 is a balanced and well-thought-out plan to address the country's most pressing issues, such as agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure development. The government has shown its commitment to supporting the farmers, improving the healthcare system, and promoting the growth of the SMEs sector."

While the budget has its critics, it remains to be seen how effective the government's plans will be in boosting the economy and improving the lives of its citizens.

— Ammar Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.