India Ambassador to the UAE inaugurates EFS carnival season 9

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 6:04 PM

EFS Group’s ninth carnival opened its doors on December 11 with the participation of India Embassy and Consulate officials. The ninth edition of the carnival celebrated family happiness and well-being with this year’s focus being on honouring and celebrating its frontline heroes’ families.

Concluding three months of exciting activities celebrate nine crucial elements representing EFS's core values and group culture. These elements are compassion, family happiness and well-being, reward and recognition, sportsmanship, community spirit, organisation and team-building, entertainment, talent and recognition, and lastly, fun unlimited. The preparations included behind-the-scenes pre-carnival events like sports activities, a painting competition, a master chef, a weekly live broadcast show with multiple cash prizes through the wheel of fortune and carnival invitation artworks created by frontline staff.

Over the course of nine successfully held seasons, the EFS carnival has become a global event for EFS companies across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia with the theme family happiness and well-being touching the lives of over 20,000 people in the workforce. EFS hosted a fun-filled day that sets a spectrum of initiatives meant to recognise the families of the 'boots on the ground', their talent, and their tireless service for the company.

The event kicked off with a versatile parade and lighting of the torch by Sunjay Sudhir, India Ambassador to the UAE, and Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO at EFS. This was followed by the speech by the CEO announcing life insurance coverage for all employees, EFS ‘Living for Better’ accommodations initiative, increased critical illnesses medicine cover, free WiFi in all accommodations from April 1, 2023 and monthly supply of women's hygiene products at subsidised rates for all. Touching on their higher self-actualisation, the event will focus on recognising the home-grown entertainers, dancers, singers, artists, chefs, and athletes. EFS will also honour individuals and their families with the ‘Compassionate Awards’ recognising members from all walks of life, be it old-age parents or children's education, creative families, special needs, sibling support, spouses, family reunions to young mothers away from home. In totality, more than half a million dirhams worth of awards and prizes were given away.

The annual carnival is the biggest event in the history of EFS. It is an organically-curated event with the support of cross-collaborated teams and in-house committee team, making it bigger and better year after year. The event is hosted by the management team and EFS staff to honour its 6,000-plus staff comprising technicians, drivers housekeeping, and security personnel from 40 diverse nationalities.