Index Exchange’s ‘Shan E Ramadan’ promotion returns for second season, Pakistan national becomes first dream home winner

Mir K Rasool, CBO at Index Exchange with winner Raja Zahid Ul Hassan (in the centre)

The campaign’s latest season is giving away four homes with customers standing a chance to win a home every two weeks until April 20

Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 2:40 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 3:15 PM

Index Exchange, one of the leading money exchange and payment service providers with more than 47 years of operations in the UAE, has launched the second season of its popular ‘Shan E Ramadan’ promotion to reward customers with four dream homes. This year’s campaign is titled ‘Har Ghar Jeeto, Ghar Ghar Jeeto’ and will run until April 20, giving four lucky customers an opportunity to win a dream home in their home country every two weeks when they send money through Index Exchange. As part of the promotion, Raja Zahid Ul Hassan, a Pakistani expat was announced as the winner of the first draw held on March 7.

Winner of the first mega draw Raja Zahid Ul Hassan from Pakistan

The launch of the second season of ‘Shan E Ramadan’ was a result of the overwhelming success of the first season, which gave away eight brand new cars to eight lucky winners who made transactions through Index Exchange. The latest season was launched at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, on February 25. As part of the promotional campaign, customers who send money through any branch of Index Exchange will have the chance of winning a dream home every two weeks. Lucky winners will be chosen through an electronic draw, which will be conducted by the Department of Economic Development. The campaign, which succeeds the popular edition from the previous year, aims to reward customers by giving back to the community as a part of their brand ethos.

Mir K Rasool, chief business officer at Index Exchange, said: "We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of the second season of our ‘Shan E Ramadan’ campaign, which reflects our passion and commitment to adding value to the lives of our customers. The inaugural season of the ‘Shan E Ramadan’ campaign was a tremendous success. As a result, the second season of the campaign is expected to drive similar engagement and support Index Exchange’s mission to reaching out, engaging and helping in enhancing the living standards of the communities. I also take this opportunity to congratulate Raja Zahid Ul Hassan on becoming the first dream home winner of our Shan E Ramadan campaign and express my sincere gratitude for his trust in our services."

Syed Abdus Salam, COO at Index Exchange, added: "Launching the second iteration of our ‘Shan E Ramadan’ campaign represents a significant step in acknowledging our customers. We are constantly on the lookout for innovative campaigns to support our customers in the UAE, who utilise our range of services to send money to their loved ones. Our value-added initiatives at Index Exchange serve as the means for us to express our appreciation and gratitude to our vast clientele in the UAE. We wish the best to Raja Zahid Ul Hassan, who has become the first dream home winner of our promotion, and thank him for his trust in Index Exchange and its range of services."

Through this promotion, Index Exchange hopes to benefit as many customers as possible and bring them closer to their dreams, which is part of the company’s long-term vision and mission.