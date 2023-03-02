Index Exchange wins 'Most Trusted Brand' award

Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, chairman of Index Exchange with Syed Abdus Salam, chief operating officer of Index Exchange

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:38 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:40 PM

Index Exchange, a leading money exchange and payment service provider in the UAE for more than 47 years, received the ‘Most Trusted Brand’ seal in the platinum category from the UK CEO Excellence Institute. The international seal of quality was awarded in recognition of the company’s remarkable performance and influence in the sector, making Index Exchange the first currency exchange and money transfer firm in the UAE to receive this prestigious award.

Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, chairman of Index Exchange, commented on the achievement: “We are extremely proud to have received the ‘Most Trusted Brand’ seal from the UK CEO Excellence Institute, in appreciation of our performance and influence in the market. The latest achievement is evidence of the continued faith and confidence our clients have in the services we offer them. It is also a testament to our efforts in working to build strategic relationships with both our clients and the region's major financial players over the years. We, at Index Exchange, are committed to building a sustainable infrastructure for our services, in order to satisfy the diverse requirements of our partners, suppliers, and clients.”

The trusted and most trusted brand seals, which underscore the value of a brand, are international seals of a quality mark certification granted by the ‘brand value’ division of the UK CEO Excellence centre. The recognition aims to enhance a brand's competitiveness in the marketplace and aids in fostering consumer confidence and trust in the product.

Syed Abdus Salam, chief operating officer at Index Exchange, stated: “Index Exchange is truly elated to have received such a prestigious award. This is a significant accomplishment that goes to value our efforts in providing clients with fast and reliable services. This success will undoubtedly serve as motivation for us to further improve our services, deliver value-added solutions to our customers, and fortify our ecosystem, in order to better serve our vast network of clients.”

Since its founding in the year 1976, Index Exchange has established a strong reputation for delivering trusted currency exchange services in the UAE. Today, the company has an extensive network spread across the country and is also supported by strategic partners from around the globe, including banks and financial institutions.