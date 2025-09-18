Index Exchange unveils ‘Win A Million – Season 4’ powered by JALWA

Index Exchange proudly launches Win A Million — Season 4 (WAM), powered by JALWA — a spectacular campaign that combines fashion, festivity, and rewards that can transform lives. More than an annual tradition, WAM is a heartfelt celebration of the dreams and aspirations of the expat community — the very heart of Index Exchange’s brand story.

In an electrifying collaboration with ZEE TV, Index Exchange presents JALWA— a groundbreaking reality fashion series that transforms everyday individuals into stars. With high-energy challenges, dazzling runway moments, and inspiring personal stories, JALWA goes beyond fashion to embody confidence, courage, and celebration.

This season, WAM participants who send money to India and Nepal through Index Exchange stand the chance to win INR 1 Million, NPR 1 Million, 16 air tickets, and a brand-new SUV car. Winners will also receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a wild-card entry to walk the glamorous JALWA runway, powered by ZEE TV.

"The synergy between WAM and JALWA creates a stage for empowerment and recognition, not just rewards," said Syed Abdus Salam, COO of Index Exchange. “It’s about shining a light on untold stories."

The campaign runs until October 30, 2025, with highlights broadcast on Zee Connect and across Index and ZEE’s social media platforms. Contestants aged 18–60 can register by sending “JALWA” via WhatsApp to 600 570 009 or by signing up at any Index Exchange branch in the UAE.

"JALWA is about your look, your rules, your way,” added Mir K Rasool, chief business officer of Index Exchange. "It’s a platform to celebrate individuality, embrace uniqueness, and let your true self shine."

Stay tuned by following Index Exchange’s social channels and experience the glamour, excitement, and life-changing possibilities of WAM Season 4 powered by JALWA.

For media or customer inquiries, please contact Customer Service at 600 570 009 or visit www.indexexchange.ae.