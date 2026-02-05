Index Exchange marks 50 years, launches Shan-e-Ramadan Season 5 and XFi app

Index Exchange proudly marks 50 years of serving the UAE, celebrating a journey shaped by trust, strong community relationships, and shared progress with the nation’s diverse expatriate population. As part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, the company has launched Shan-e-Ramadan Season 5 and unveiled its new XFi mobile app, bringing together tradition, gratitude, and digital innovation.

For five decades, Index Exchange has been more than a financial services provider, it has been a trusted partner in the everyday lives of millions of expatriates. From enabling families to support loved ones back home to helping individuals take their first steps in the UAE, the brand has grown alongside the communities it serves. Built on strong values, responsible practices, and a deep understanding of multicultural needs, Index Exchange has earned trust across generations, mirroring the UAE’s own journey of openness, growth, and opportunity.

Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, chairman of Index Exchange, said: "Fifty years reflects the trust and relationships Index Exchange has built across generations. Growing alongside the UAE, we remain committed to serving our communities with integrity and innovation. As we mark our Golden Jubilee with Shan-e-Ramadan Season 5 and the launch of the XFi mobile app, we look ahead with confidence and purpose."

As the holy month of Ramadan brings people together, Shan-e-Ramadan has become a cherished annual tradition for Index Exchange and its customers. Now in its fifth season, this year’s campaign holds special significance as it coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary. Rooted in the spirit of Ramadan, Shan-e-Ramadan Season 5 is a celebration of gratitude, honouring customer loyalty and reinforcing the sense of community that defines Index Exchange.

Syed Abdus Salam, COO of Index Exchange, said: "Reaching 50 years is a deeply meaningful milestone for all of us at Index Exchange. This journey has been made possible by the trust of our customers, the dedication of our people, and the supportive environment of the UAE. Shan-e-Ramadan Season 5 is our way of expressing heartfelt gratitude. With the launch of the XFi mobile app, we are also looking ahead, ensuring our customers can manage their money easily, securely, and conveniently, anytime and anywhere."

Mir K Rasool, chief business officer, added: "For 50 years, we’ve built our brand on trust, people, and innovation. As we navigate today’s industry challenges, we remain future-ready, combining strong roots with continuous technological advancement. The launch of Shan-e-Ramadan Season 5 and the XFi mobile app signals our commitment to delivering simple, secure, and reliable services, reflected in our message: Ready for another 50 years.”

As customer expectations continue to evolve, Index Exchange remains focused on innovation. The XFi mobile app is designed to make everyday transactions faster, more accessible, and more convenient, while upholding the security and reliability customers have trusted for decades.

Built brick by brick over five decades, Index Exchange enters its next chapter with confidence and purpose. Guided by long-standing trust, strengthened by technology, and inspired by the UAE’s future, the company reaffirms its promise to continue standing by its customers, just as it has for the past 50 years.