Index Exchange and botim money redefine payroll in UAE with seamless digital WPS solution

Index Exchange has partnered with botim money to extend botim’s fully digital and compliant Wage Protection System (WPS) payroll solution in the UAE. The service is designed to simplify and streamline salary disbursements while providing companies with a faster, fully digital payroll process.

With a shared focus on advancing financial inclusion, the integration allows Index Exchange to support its business network through botim’s fintech ecosystem. Companies can manage payroll efficiently, while employees gain access to their wages via the botim app.

Through this innovative platform, employees can manage their finances, transfer money locally and internationally, pay bills, and save, all within a single, secure, and user-friendly experience.

“Innovation thrives on collaboration,” said Hamad Jassim Al Darwish, chairman of Index Exchange and CEO of Al Hail Holding Group. “By combining the trust and heritage of Index Exchange with the agility of botim money, we’re enabling a payroll ecosystem that benefits both businesses and their employees, faster, simpler, and more transparent.”

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s commitment to expanding digital access and empowering communities through a more inclusive, technology-driven future.

“Through this partnership, we’re connecting payroll to a broader financial ecosystem,” said Ahmed Mourad, chief operating officer of Astra Tech. “By extending botim money’s payroll capabilities, we’re simplifying how salaries move across the UAE making access to earnings instant, secure, and digital. It’s a step toward building a more connected financial ecosystem that empowers both businesses and workers.”

Together, botim money and Index Exchange are redefining how salaries are paid, transforming payroll from a manual process into a frictionless digital experience that strengthens trust between employers and employees.