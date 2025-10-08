InBidz honoured at GCC Leadership Conclave 2025 for transforming global art ecosystem

Indian art platform InBidz was honoured at the GCC Leadership Conclave 2025 for its innovative role in shaping the global art ecosystem. The recognition highlights InBidz’s unique approach in connecting artists, collectors, and culture through a transparent, scalable, and human-centred digital platform.

InBidz, which seamlessly integrates auctions, discovery, and community engagement, has already made waves internationally. Its second season, launched on September 27, 2025, features entries from over 1,000 artists across 15 countries and will culminate in a live global broadcast and international auction in June 2026, spotlighting the top 50 artists chosen by experts and the public.

The recognition also acknowledges InBidz’s creative and social impact initiatives. Every first entry on the platform is free, and every additional submission contributes to tree planting under its “1 Million Artists, 1 Million Trees” programme. The initiative exemplifies InBidz's mission to merge art, sustainability, and shared growth.

The platform has already created memorable milestones for young artists. In its first season, six-year-old Bhavini from Udupi auctioned her first artwork, “My Food My Life,” gaining international recognition and inspiring many more emerging creators.

“This recognition is a testament to the power of art, innovation, and social impact working together,” said Wagish Sharma, founder and CEO of InBidz. “Our vision is to make India a global hub for artists while fostering creativity that drives real-world change and collective growth.”

Arul Dev, founder of People First Consultants, added: “InBidz is not just a platform—it is an ecosystem that is both scalable and deeply human. This recognition at the GCC Leadership Conclave reflects its unique ability to merge innovation with social consciousness.”

With India’s art market growing steadily and the global art economy valued at over $550 billion, InBidz is emerging as a vital bridge connecting Indian creativity with international audiences—redefining how the world experiences art.