In multicultural Dubai, learning a language opens more than doors

In a city as internationally connected as Dubai, learning a language is about far more than vocabulary and verb endings. It’s about confidence, perspective and preparing young people for a global future.

“We no longer live in a monolingual world, especially not in Dubai,” says Rachel Richards, head of Secondary World Languages at Arbor School. “Language is about connection as much as communication.”

While GCSE choices are often shaped by perceptions of what is ‘useful’, languages arguably offer some of the most transferable skills students can develop. From resilience and problem-solving to cultural awareness and adaptability, language learning supports far more than exam success.

“Learning a language trains the brain to think flexibly,” says Richards. “Students learn to communicate without fear of perfection, and that builds real confidence.”

For students growing up in one of the world’s most multicultural cities, multilingualism feels especially relevant. Languages are not just studied in Dubai — they are part of everyday life.

Far from closing options down, choosing a language at GCSE can open them up. They are valued by universities, support pathways into careers from business to diplomacy, and help students develop skills increasingly prized in a connected world.

“Through French, Spanish or Arabic, for example, language learning helps students engage more meaningfully with the world around them,” says Richards.

There is also joy in the process; those moments when students hold a real conversation, understand a song or article in another language, or experience a breakthrough in understanding.

“It’s not about being ‘good at languages’,” Richards adds. “It’s about effort, openness and building skills you use for life.”

Choosing a language at GCSE may be about much more than a subject choice — it may be opening a door to new cultures, future pathways and new ways of seeing the world. For many students, it could be one of the most valuable choices they make.