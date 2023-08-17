In conversation with Bidyut Sarkar: A journey of empowering industries with cutting-edge solutions from the Middle East to the USA

With expertise gained from working in both the Middle East and the US and a distinguished career, Bidyut Sarkar, associated with IBM, illuminates the transformative role of cutting-edge Industry solutions — AI, and predictive analytics in driving initiatives into the future, in an exclusive conversation with us

By Shagun Sharma Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 4:16 PM

We take a look at a rather extraordinary journey unfolding in the Middle East, where ancient traditions and modern visions coalesce. In this captivating land of visionary initiatives and transformative growth, Sarkar rose to prominence backed by his brilliance, leaving an indelible mark on the region's aviation sector. Little did we know that Sarkar would later soar to new heights in the vast skies of the USA, carrying his exceptional expertise and trailblazing spirit to empower the industry with cutting-edge solutions and revolutionary ideas.

Decades ago, amid the bustling city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sarkar embarked on a journey fueled by a passion for technology and an unyielding drive to transform the world of aviation. His path led him to a pivotal role within a prominent airline, where his expertise would alter the course of the industry forever. Having earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the field of technology and a recipient of prestigious awards for his outstanding contributions to the industry, Sarkar embarked on the technical consulting journey for the airline, representing IBM's inaugural venture in that country. His mission was to harness the power of cutting-edge solutions to address critical challenges faced by the airline, optimise operations, and enhance customer experiences. One of Sarkar's primary endeavours was to leverage advanced analytics to streamline the fuel management system and various aspects of the airline's operations. By analysing vast volumes of data, the solution could identify trends, predict maintenance needs, and optimise flight schedules, resulting in improved operational efficiency and reduced costs, and showcased how each per cent of improvement in fuel management systems across the industry can lower fuel costs by $700 million per year.

After making significant strides in the Middle East, Sarkar's trajectory took him across the European continent, leading him to the vibrant tech hub of the United States. With a wealth of experience and a reputation in the field of technology, he set his sights on new opportunities to drive innovation and empower industries. Recently, he was elected as a fellow of the prestigious Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), London, for his outstanding sustained contribution.

Upon arriving in the USA five years ago, Sarkar was captivated by the thriving tech ecosystem and the fervent spirit of innovation that permeated the industrial manufacturing and life sciences sectors. The country's robust infrastructure and collaborative environment provided the perfect canvas for his ideas and cutting-edge solutions to take flight.

His journey to the USA is marked by a series of accolades, including IBM's prestigious 'Client and Partner Success Award – 2023' and the esteemed 'Growth Award – 2023’. During the first and second quarters of 2023, he remarkably secured solution signings totalling $56.3 million. Notably, his expertise had already substantially impacted large pharmaceutical companies in the US, playing a pivotal role in combating counterfeit drugs through innovative AI-driven solutions. His industry solution of AI/ML-powered predictive demand and automated replenishment capabilities also revolutionised supply chain management, driving efficiency and cost-effectiveness. In the world of life sciences, Sarkar found himself at the epicentre of groundbreaking medical advancements driven by the convergence of AI and healthcare. Pharmaceutical companies are now leveraging AI and analytics to accelerate drug discovery and personalised medicine and address critical healthcare challenges. The potential for improved patient outcomes and enhanced disease diagnosis indulged his passion for empowering these crucial sectors with cutting-edge solutions.

In the domain of manufacturing, he witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of emerging technologies like AI and automation to optimise production and supply chains and boost efficiency based on documented outcomes. Sarkar empowered organisations across manufacturing and life sciences by integrating advanced technologies, leaving a measurable impact on operational improvements. According to expert analyses, his journey exemplifies how the strategic adoption of AI, Industry solutions, and analytics can realize new possibilities for industries. As a proponent of technological integration, and cloud adoption, Sarkar's work across manufacturing and life sciences showcases the power of combining brilliant minds and cutting-edge technologies to profoundly uplift industries based on measurable results observed over his career. His contributions continue revealing the vast untapped opportunities at this intersection per industry thought leaders.

In the Middle East, Sarkar cemented his reputation in the aviation industry, whose pioneering work propelled the industry into a future brimming with possibility. Today, Sarkar brings this same trailblazing approach to the US, where he is continuing to build upon his impressive legacy. He is empowering crucial industries like manufacturing and life sciences through cutting-edge solutions powered by artificial intelligence. Just as he transformed aviation in the Middle East, Sarkar now has an indelible impact on the American industrial landscape. His relentless pursuit of innovation in the Middle East and now the US exemplifies the power of technology and brilliant minds to uplift entire industries to new heights. Sarkar's journey has only just begun, and his future achievements are undoubtedly set to match the magnitude of his past accomplishments.

Shagun Sharma is an independent business journalist.