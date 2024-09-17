Imtiaz Developments launches green initiative with Emirates Environmental Group

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM

Dubai-based luxury real estate developer, Imtiaz Developments, has announced a partnership with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) – the leading environmental NGO in the region — as part of its ongoing focus on sustainability. In a groundbreaking move, the company has pledged to plant a tree for every apartment it builds, underscoring its commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible development.

The initiative, set to begin this year, aims to plant over 2,000 trees in its initial phase, marking a significant step towards reducing the construction industry’s carbon footprint in the UAE. By integrating this tree-planting programme with their development projects, Imtiaz Developments is not only investing in the future of Dubai’s urban development but also in the health of the planet.

"As a developer, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to a more sustainable and greener future,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments. "By planting a tree for every apartment we build, we hope to set a new standard for the industry, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand. Partnering with Emirates Environmental Group aligns with our mission to build communities that are not only innovative but also environmentally conscious."

"At Emirates Environmental Group, we believe that collective action is key to addressing environmental challenges. Our partnership with Imtiaz Developments is a testament to the impact that corporate responsibility can have on our environment. By planting 2,000 saplings of native trees, we are contributing to Dubai's green landscape and also inspiring sustainable practices within the corporate world and the wider community. This initiative reflects both organisations’ commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future for the UAE," said Habiba Al Mar'ashi, co-founder and chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group. The Emirates Environmental Group, a prominent non-governmental organisation in the UAE dedicated to environmental protection and sustainable development, will provide expertise and resources to ensure the success of this project. As Imtiaz Developments continues to build a reputation for luxury and innovation, this marks the next phase in the company’s sustainability efforts. It offers a model for future real estate developments, prioritising both people and the planet.

For more information about Imtiaz Developments, please visit www.imtiaz.ae