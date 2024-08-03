Imtiaz Developments and Dubai Land Department partner for Emiratisation in real estate

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 9:30 AM

Imtiaz Developments, an award-winning real estate developed based in Dubai proudly announces its partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) in support of the groundbreaking 'Dubai Real Estate Brokers Program'. This collaboration aims to empower fresh UAE national brokers in the dynamic real estate sector, reinforcing the commitment to Emiratisation within the industry.

Commenting on this initiative, Marwan bin Ghalita, director general of DLD, emphasised, "Our collaboration with Imtiaz Developments aims to empower UAE talent in real estate. By providing unique opportunities, we seek to attract more local brokers, enhancing their role in the sector and contributing to Dubai's goal of a diverse and inclusive economy."

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, said: "Partnering with the Dubai Land Department on this vital initiative is a privilege for Imtiaz Developments. We have always recognised the pivotal role of brokers in our success. This partnership aims to offer exceptional prospects and support to UAE national brokers, underscoring our commitment to Emiratisation and the advancement of Dubai's real estate market." Earlier this year, the Dubai Land Department certified a group of young Emirati citizens through the Dubai Real Estate Brokers Program, a key initiative under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, aimed at preparing UAE youth for significant roles in the real estate sector.

Imtiaz added, "Imtiaz Developments remains steadfast in its support for Dubai Land Department initiatives, dedicated to nurturing local talent within the real estate sector. We believe this collaborative program will mark a significant step towards achieving our shared objectives."

The partnership between Imtiaz Developments and the Dubai Land Department highlights their shared vision of cultivating a thriving real estate market in Dubai, reflecting a strong alliance focused on supporting Emirati job seekers and delivering distinct advantages for property sales managed by local brokers.