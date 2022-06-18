IMT Dubai embraces imperatives for B-schools

Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:07 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:30 PM

Business education is at a crossroads. Therefore, what needs to be taught in B-schools becomes paramount. The key word is balance and that is what the B-school curriculum must strive to attain, accompanied by a pedagogy that allows all forms of teaching methods. IMT Dubai has an eclectic mix of faculty that is passionate about the work they do and continuously contributes in their field of expertise.

Saloni Ojha, a student, said: “As a finance student, my last semester was unreal to me as I had received a job offer before I even graduated. By interviewing with Qunass, I have gained the knowledge and experience I need when I started my full-time job. Through workshops, group projects, and professors, I landed a great role with an excellent company.

IMT has brought many reputable firms to our campus and it is up to us students to take these resources and create a bright future for ourselves. I feel very satisfied with the path I have set out on by choosing IMT. ”