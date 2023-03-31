Immerse in the traditions of Ramadan with Asha’s 20th anniversary

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 3:06 PM

Celebrate the spirit of togetherness and embark on a culinary journey this Ramadan with a sublime Iftar offering from Asha's sharing platter to main course dishes, such as Asha’s special butter chicken, chicken tikka biryani, paneer tikka masala, pressure cooker mutton curry and more. An intimate family-style Iftar set menu is available for the entire duration of Ramadan during the Iftar from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Established in the year 2002, Asha’s pairs an authentic north-western contemporary Indian food with unparalleled service and modern seating within an intimate ambience – a setting truly reflective of its 20 years of achievements. Guests can dine surrounded by rich, modern ethnic design indoors or on the expansive outdoor terrace.

Asha’s promises to take guests on a gastronomical journey through its discreet, yet tastefully chic interiors that place the spotlight on the culinary spectacle to ensue.

Price: Vegetarian Iftar menu : Dh245 (minimum two person) and Non-Vegetarian Iftar menu: Dh275 (minimum two person)

*Regular discount applies.