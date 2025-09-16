IMAN Developers unveils Sierra: Dh900 million mixed-use residential landmark in Motor City

IMAN Developers, one of Dubai’s leading luxury residential developers, has announced the launch of Sierra by IMAN, a Dh900 million mixed-use residential development set to rise in the heart of Motor City. Comprising 593 carefully crafted units, Sierra redefines modern living with a design philosophy that fuses architectural elegance, natural harmony, and wellness-focused spaces.

Sierra by Iman is a bold new addition to IMAN Developers’ expanding portfolio of premium and luxury developments. Characterised by cascading terraces and organic textures, the project delivers a seamless blend of architecture and nature. The building’s sculptural form is a reflection of movement and balance, while the use of natural materials and layered facades brings warmth and depth to the urban landscape.

Ismail Marfani, CEO of IMAN Developers, said: "With Sierra, our goal was to design a living environment that goes beyond aesthetics — one that genuinely supports how people want to live, rest, and connect. We’ve integrated over 75,000 square feet of wellness and social amenities, including fitness zones, yoga spaces, and landscaped areas that encourage both movement and mindfulness. Every architectural choice from the cascading terraces to the earthy material palette was made with intentionality. This is the essence of what we call ‘Wellbeing by Design’ — creating homes that don’t just look good, but actively enhance quality of life."

One of Sierra’s most defining features is its 75,000 sq ft of immersive amenities, thoughtfully curated to enhance every aspect of life. Residents will enjoy expansive wellness facilities, including a fully equipped fitness centre, yoga spaces, and serene landscaped areas for reflection and recreation. Social and leisure amenities include multiple swimming pools, a residents’ lounge, family zones, and entertainment spaces designed to foster connection and community.

With starting prices from Dh799,000, Sierra offers a wide range of unit types to suit different lifestyle needs and preferences. The project includes studios, one-, two-, and four-bedroom apartments, each designed with premium finishes, generous layouts, and open-plan living areas that maximise light and space. Cascading terraces provide select units with private outdoor areas and scenic views, blurring the lines between indoors and out.

Located in the well-connected Motor City district, Sierra places residents within easy reach of major highways, schools, retail destinations, and business hubs, while maintaining the charm of a peaceful community setting. The location, coupled with the development’s focus on wellness and design, makes Sierra an attractive opportunity for both end-users and investors seeking long-term value.

With a total of 598 units — including 593 apartments and five retail units, Sierra is poised to set a new benchmark for wellness-integrated living in Dubai. The project represents IMAN Developers’ continued commitment to building holistic communities that resonate with today’s lifestyle needs.

For more information about Sierra and other IMAN Developers’ projects, please visit www.imandevelopers.com.