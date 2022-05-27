Iman Developers reveals its sixth residential development 'Oxford Terraces'

Ismail Marfani, Director, Iman Developers

Worth Dh72 million, the new project will offer studios, one BHK and two BHK apartments

Iman Developers, one of the leading luxury residential developers based in Dubai announced the launch of their latest project, the Oxford Terraces in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Valued at approximately Dh72 million, the Oxford Terraces will be the sixth addition to Iman Developers’ residential development project portfolio. The firm has two other projects in the pipeline that are currently in the development stage.

This latest project will add a total of 117 apartments which will comprise 58 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom units, and 8 two-bedroom units which will range between 400-500 sq. ft, 680-950 sq. ft and 1000-1800 sq. ft respectively. The studio apartments will be priced between Dh455k-550k, one-bedroom units between Dh680k-850k, and two-bedroom units between Dh1 million — 1.4 million.

Ismail Marfani, director, Iman Developers, said: “The Oxford Terraces will offer residents an exclusive blend of luxury and lifestyle where every detail in every corner has been designed with the utmost care. Dubai’s real estate market is growing and holds a lot of potential. This new development is a much-needed addition to the realty inventory of the city with premium, luxury living spaces, to bridge the supply-demand gap that currently exists in the luxury segment.”

According to Marfani, Oxford Terraces features various smart facilities, such as intuitive smart lighting for energy-saving and eco-cooling systems to maximise energy efficiency as a part of the firm’s focus on sustainability.

"Throughout each stage of the process from the initial purchase to the construction, all the way to the resident finally living in their apartment, we offer a personalised experience to our customers, making the journey of buying their dream home memorable," Marfani added.

The Oxford Terraces features various resident facilities to aid community living, such as a fully equipped gym, rooftop adult pools of different levels, landscaped indoor gardens, a cabana, a BBQ area, and so on. He said: "Our focus with all our projects is to provide a smart environment for all our residents where they have all the amenities that they need at their fingertips. Real estate consumers today are more knowledgeable and know the highest standards that they should expect from a luxury development like the Oxford Terraces."

Iman Developers has developed a reputation among real estate investors and consumers due to their modern architecture and timely completion of their projects. The group has completed five projects before Oxford Terraces, allowing buyers to evaluate the projects on offer. For information on their previous projects, visit www.imandevelopers.com