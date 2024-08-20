Iman Developers celebrate the handover of Oxford Terraces

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:16 PM

Iman Developers, a leading luxury residential developer in Dubai, has announced that all units in Oxford Terraces, its luxury apartment complex located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), which was sold out within one hour of becoming available in the market. This extraordinary demand highlights the strong appeal of premium living spaces offered by Iman Developers.

Valued at Dh72 million, the residential development project began construction in 2022 and is now beginning the handover to residents. The development includes 117 units comprising a diverse mix of 58 studios (410 sq ft), 51 one-bedroom apartments (710 sq ft) and eight two-bedroom apartments (1050 sq ft), offering residents a blend of modern design and functional living spaces, catering to the needs of contemporary urban lifestyles. The project encompasses a plot size of 30,000 sq ft with a beautifully landscaped area of 17,000 sq ft.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the handover, Ismail Marfani, CEO of Iman Developers, stated, "The handover of Oxford Terraces is a momentous occasion for Iman Developers. This project exemplifies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the creation of exceptional living spaces. The phenomenal response we have received underscores our dedication to these principles, and we are confident that Oxford Terraces will offer residents a unique and enriching living experience that aligns with our core values and long-term vision."

"Oxford Terraces has proven to be a remarkable investment for our buyers. Despite being initially priced above the market average due to its superior community living features and high-quality finishes, the value of these units has appreciated significantly. For instance, units that were purchased for Dh450,000 are now valued at Dh720,000. This substantial increase demonstrates the robust return on investment and the enduring appeal of our developments," he added.

The newly completed Oxford Terraces is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities designed to provide residents with a luxurious and comfortable living experience. The development boasts a fully integrated gym, ensuring residents have access to top-notch fitness facilities without leaving the premises. The seamless documentation services simplify the buying process, making it hassle-free for new homeowners. Community engagement features foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie among residents, creating a vibrant and inclusive neighbourhood.

In line with Iman Developers' commitment to sustainability, Oxford Terraces incorporates green building initiatives that minimise environmental impact and promote energy efficiency. The landscaped areas are thoughtfully designed to enhance aesthetic appeal while providing serene spaces for relaxation. Additionally, residents can enjoy a variety of recreational facilities, including a rooftop infinity pool, leisure pool, yoga area. These amenities cater to diverse lifestyle needs, ensuring that every resident enjoys a well-rounded and fulfilling living experience. Notably, the project was awarded two prestigious accolades from Arabian Property: 'Best Apartment/Condominium in Dubai' and 'Best Smart Home in Dubai'. These awards highlight the development's exceptional design, innovative features, and commitment to high-quality standards. As Iman Developers continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry, the commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that enrich the lives of residents and contribute to the vibrant community of JVC remains unwavering.

For more information about current and future projects, please visit www.imandevelopers.com.