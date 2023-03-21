Iman Developers' ambitious project, Oxford Garden sells out within three hours of launch

Oxford Gardens is spread over an area of 165,000 sq ft, with 60,000 sq ft dedicated to amenities that cater to every need of residents

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 9:00 AM

Iman Developers, a leading Dubai-based luxury residential developer has announced the successful launch of Oxford Gardens, a modern community that seamlessly blends contemporary living with nature. The official inauguration ceremony took place on March 14, at the company's office in Hills Business Park, Dubai Hills.

"We are delighted with the phenomenal response received for the launch of Oxford Gardens, which is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that meet the evolving needs of our discerning buyers. The success of this project reinforces Iman Developers' position as a leading luxury residential developer in Dubai. We are now looking forward to delivering the project on time, and we are confident that our residents will experience the perfect blend of modern living and natural surroundings that Oxford Gardens has to offer," said Ismail Marfani, director at Iman Developers.

Oxford Gardens is spread over an area of 165,000 sq ft, with 60,000 sq ft dedicated to amenities that cater to every need of residents. The community is designed to offer a diverse range of living spaces that suit the needs of different buyers. The prices of the units are as follows:

Standard studio size: 400-450 sq ft. Starting from Dh535K

Typical bedroom size: 650-800 sq ft. Starting from Dh790K

Typical two-bedroom size: 1200-1600 sq ft. Starting from Dh1.1M

He further added: "With the growing demand for upscale living spaces, we aim to provide residents with a home that offers modern amenities, exceptional design, and unparalleled comfort. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction drives us to continually innovate and exceed expectations. We believe that our new project will offer a unique lifestyle that our residents will cherish for years to come."

The community is designed to cater to the needs of people from diverse cultures with top-notch amenities including a rooftop infinity pool, leisure pool, fully equipped gym, yoga area, indoor and outdoor kids play area, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, EV Charging Stations, and more. The project's success highlights Iman Developers' dedication to delivering high-quality living spaces that exceed modern buyers' expectations.

Iman Developers is renowned for its modern architecture and timely project completion amongst real estate investors and consumers. To learn more about their previous projects, visit www.imandevelopers.com.