IMAN developers’ 14th project, One Park Square, sells out in four hours

One Park Square Façade

IMAN developers, a premier Dubai-based luxury residential developer, has announced the launch of One Park Square, their newest mixed-use residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Valued at Dh320 million, One Park Square is IMAN developers’ 14th development. The property sold out within four hours of its launch, a testament to the growing demand for the signature blend of architectural excellence and lifestyle-oriented living spaces. The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028.

One Park Square draws its unique design inspiration from the natural beauty of Dubai’s desert landscape, with a stunning beige and gold facade that captures the essence of desert sands and the tranquil flow of water. This harmonious balance between natural inspiration and modern urban refinement is enhanced by graceful, organic curves and serene water features throughout the property. Every element of One Park Square is thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a connection to both the elegance of nature and the vibrancy of urban life.

Ismail Marfani, chief executive officer of IMAN developers, commented: “The overwhelming demand for One Park Square demonstrates the appeal of a thoughtfully designed residence that resonates with Dubai’s modern families. This project represents our commitment to elevating urban living, with a design that combines the timeless beauty of nature with the functionality and luxury that define IMAN developers. We are excited to see One Park Square become a valued part of the JVC community.”

One Park Square is a meticulously planned high-rise comprising 24 floors with a mix of residential and retail spaces. The development includes 266 residential units and three retail units, offering a range of options to suit diverse lifestyles. These include 107 studios, 115 one-bedroom apartments, 34 two-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom duplexes, and four three-bedroom penthouses.

With its iconic facade and exclusive ceramic finishes, One Park Square is designed to deliver a high standard of living. Residents will experience an array of world-class amenities that support a balanced lifestyle, including a 40 m leisure pool, a fitness centre, a jogging track, and spaces for relaxation like a Zen Garden and an expansive lobby. An outdoor kids’ play area, a skate park, and a clubhouse provide options for socializing and recreation, while amenities like a yoga zone, BBQ area, and pet zone add to the unique lifestyle offerings of this development. The building configuration includes studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom duplexes, and three-bedroom penthouses, each crafted to combine luxury with comfort and designed for modern families and individuals alike. Located in JVC, One Park Square offers residents’ seamless access to essential lifestyle conveniences, including dining outlets, a supermarket, and ample indoor parking. The development is also enriched by nearby community parks, reputable schools, and medical facilities, further supporting a balanced and family-oriented lifestyle. With its diverse recreational options, One Park Square provides a vibrant setting where residents can enjoy a rich, fulfilling lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an elevated residential experience. IMAN developers offer flexible payment plans tailored to suit a variety of financial needs. The payment structure includes 20 per cent upon booking, followed by payments at 10 per cent intervals at key stages of construction—90 days post-booking, and at 20 per cent, 40 per cent, and 60 per cent completion—with the remaining 40 per cent due upon project completion. Starting prices are Dh725,000 for studios, Dh1.05 million for one-bedroom apartments, Dh1.58 million for two-bedroom apartments, Dh2.37 million for two-bedroom duplexes, and Dh2.95 million for three-bedroom penthouses.

The rapid sell-out of One Park Square is a testament to IMAN developers’ expertise in creating spaces that blend aesthetics, functionality, and luxury. This project not only reaffirms the company’s reputation for delivering exceptional residential projects but also strengthens its position as a leader in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. For more information about One Park Square and other IMAN developers’ projects, please visit www.imandevelopers.com.