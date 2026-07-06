IMA introduces micro-credentials to help finance professionals build practical, future-ready skills

IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) has introduced a portfolio of micro-credential programmes aimed at helping finance professionals and organisations develop practical skills needed in an evolving business environment.

The AI in finance micro-credential comprises six learning pathways: Data Literacy for Finance Professionals, Fundamentals of AI, AI Use Cases in Forecasting, FP&A, and Audit, Generative AI in Accounting, Ethics, Governance, and Regulatory Considerations in AI, and Strategic Implementation and Business Value of AI.

According to IMA, finance professionals are increasingly expected to move beyond traditional reporting responsibilities and provide strategic insights that help organisations respond to economic uncertainty, technological change, and evolving business challenges. The organisation says its micro-credentials are intended to equip learners with practical knowledge that can be applied in day-to-day professional roles while also providing employers with a scalable approach to workforce development.

"Finance professionals are being measured against a new standard—one that requires them to turn data into insight, and insight into action," said Michael DePrisco, president and CEO of IMA. "Our research continues to show that AI-readiness in finance isn't just about technology. It's about judgment, process, and human competencies that drive better decisions. These micro-credentials are designed to help professionals build those skills in ways they can apply immediately in their work."

IMA states that the micro-credential portfolio is designed to complement existing professional certifications by offering focused learning in emerging areas of finance. The programmes include instruction on AI readiness, AI applications in forecasting, financial planning and analysis, auditing, financial modeling, data visualisation, ethical considerations, and business decision support.

The initiative reflects the growing emphasis on continuous professional development as finance roles increasingly require technical knowledge alongside analytical and strategic decision-making skills.