KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

ila Bank’s community saving solution

Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 10.07 pm

ila Bank, one of Bahrain’s fast-growing digital mobile-only banks, has launched a first-of-its-kind, digital ‘Jamiyah’ in Bahrain. Stemming from a regional community saving tradition, the innovative banking service automates the entire end-to-end ‘Jamiyah’ process. This comes as part of ila’s promise to continuously sense market needs and deploy tailored solutions that enable customers’ financial goals and aspirations. It also accelerates the government’s vision to facilitate a cashless, digital economy.

From inviting individuals to join custom Jamiyah’s, setting collection targets to automatically deducting monthly contributions from members, the digital ‘Jamiyah’ formalises this long-standing tradition, while saving valuable time and effort.

Sael Al Waary, deputy group CEO of Bank ABC, said: “Jamiyah is an example of our vision to combine technological innovation with human behaviour to create new products and services that reflect the needs of our customers.”

Mohamed Almaraj, CEO of ila Bank Bahrain, said: “ila is all about adapting banking to reflect customer lifestyles, needs and aspirations. This product appeals to all segments of our community and amid the current ‘contactless’ environment, its launch could not have been timelier. ”

This groundbreaking feature has been designed to build financial capabilities and resilience in the local community. Focus groups were conducted to understand the pain points that Bahrainis have today with Jamiyahs. ila’s version preserves this loved saving tradition and enables people to collectively save in a digitised manner.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210428&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429042&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 