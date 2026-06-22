Il Forno continues its growth Journey with new openings at Madinati Mall Abu Dhabi and Aykon Tower Dubai

Il Forno, one of the UAE's leading Italian restaurant brands, continues to strengthen its presence across the country with the opening of two new branches at Madinati Mall in Abu Dhabi and Aykon Tower in Dubai, marking another milestone in the company's ongoing growth journey.

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2000, Il Forno has grown from a single restaurant into a thriving national brand with 30 branches across the UAE. With locations spanning Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, the company remains committed to bringing authentic Italian flavours and memorable dining experiences closer to communities throughout the country.

The newly opened Madinati Mall and Aykon Tower branches have been designed to offer guests the brand's signature blend of authentic Italian cuisine, warm hospitality, and family-friendly dining.

"Our growth reflects the trust and loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our team," said Hussein Abed Samhan, chairman and CEO of Il Forno Group. "From our beginnings in Abu Dhabi in 2000 to becoming a brand with 30 branches across the UAE, we remain committed to delivering authentic Italian cuisine and exceptional hospitality."

He added: "The opening of these two locations is part of our long-term vision to continue expanding across key growth markets in the UAE while maintaining the quality, consistency, and hospitality that have defined Il Forno since day one."

Over the years, Il Forno has established itself as one of the country's most recognised Italian restaurant brands and has received several prestigious accolades, including the Golden Tree Awards 2025 for Best Italian Restaurant in the UAE and the LuxLife Award for Best Upscale Italian Dining Experience in the UAE.

Looking ahead, the company's expansion journey is set to continue with additional branches planned for Reem Island and Al Samha in Abu Dhabi. These upcoming locations will further strengthen Il Forno's presence across the Emirate and support its long-term vision of bringing authentic Italian cuisine and exceptional hospitality to even more communities throughout the UAE.

For more information, visit: www.ilforno.me or call 800 52000.