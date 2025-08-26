  • search in Khaleej Times
IKR Development breaks ground on Provenza Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle

A French-inspired residential tower featuring 186 units of modern urban living

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 2:08 PM

IKR Development, an emerging force in Dubai’s real estate, marked a major milestone with the ground-breaking of its latest residential development, Provenza Residences, at a prime site in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The groundbreaking ceremony at the project site was attended by Asnan Rehmatwala and Kamran Rehmatwala, directors of IKR Development; along with Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge, the project’s sales and marketing partner.

The ceremony, held at the project site marked the official commencement of construction for the 17-storey tower, which will feature 186 thoughtfully designed studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing communities.

With its French-inspired architecture, smart home features, fully equipped kitchens, and over 14 premium podium and rooftop amenities, Provenza Residences promises a perfect blend of quality, comfort, and modern living. Selected units will also feature private plunge pools, a first in JVC.

Provenza Residences presents a unique investment opportunity with exceptional accessibility to major highways and upcoming metro lines. The development promises strong capital appreciation potential, particularly for early investors, while offering residents a balanced, community-centric lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Asnan Rehmatwala, director of IKR Development, said: “Breaking ground on Provenza Residences marks an exciting chapter for us at IKR Development. This project embodies our vision to deliver thoughtfully crafted, lifestyle-driven residences that offer lasting value to our residents and investors.”

Kamran Rehmatwala, director of IKR Development, added: “Provenza Residences is more than just a building - it’s about creating a living experience that reflects elegance, functionality, and innovation. With its strategic location in JVC, modern amenities, and flexible payment plans, it is set to become a benchmark for urban living in Dubai.”

The key highlights of the project include:

  • Location: Prime site in JVC, minutes from major highways and key city destinations.

  • Units: 186 residential units (studios, 1 & 2-bedroom apartments).

  • Design: French-inspired architecture with modern finishes.

  • Amenities: Rooftop cinema, jacuzzi, vertical garden, fitness and wellness facilities, and more.

  • Payment plan: Flexible 60/40 standard and post-handover options.

  • Handover: Scheduled for Q3 2027.

Golden Bridge, a recognised name behind some of Dubai’s most successful project launches, is spearheading the exclusive sales and marketing partnership for Provenza Residences - reinforcing the strength of this collaboration in driving the project’s success.