Iker Casillas Academy Dubai hosts its first training camp

Iker Casillas Academy Dubai held its goalkeeper’s training camp for the first time ever on January 21 and 22. In alliance with the professional club and academy Fursan Hispania FC, established by the former Spanish football star Michel Salgado, the clubs’ objective is to be recognised as the leading goalkeepers training center in the GCC area.

The training camp utilised the Iker Casillas Goalkeeper coaching system technique to provide goalkeepers with exclusive training led by renowned Real Madrid football personalities including Iker Casillas, former football star, and Juan Canales, legendary goalkeeper coach.

Attendees were rewarded with a diploma after completion of the training programme, and included aspiring goalkeepers of ages eight and up. The ceremony was also joined by significant members from the Dubai Sports Council and the football players.

AIX Investment Group is the lead sponsor of the Iker Casillas Academy Dubai as well as the sponsor of Fursan Hispania FC. Aligning with its CSR initiative, they continuously support the growth of the sport sector in the nation with the aim to support local talent and development, improve access to leading training activities and raise awareness about the important role sports plays within the community.