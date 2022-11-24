IKEA X MSF launches a new collaboration: The Giving Room

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 5:18 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 5:20 PM

IKEA is the world’s largest Swedish home furnishing retailer, where millions of people go to turn a house into a home for their family.

In some parts of the world, many people struggle to try to provide basic healthcare for their families. The room they need the most? A hospital one.

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors without Borders (MSF) is an organisation that relies on donations to provide free health services around the world. To show how giving, even if just a little, can have a huge impact on those in need, DDB Dubai along with MSF decided to create a new campaign with Al-Futtaim IKEA: The Giving Room.

If you walk through Al-Futtaim, IKEA’s store in Dubai Festival City this month, you won’t be surprised to pass by a bedroom, lounge, or study room, but you will be surprised to see a hospital room. Each item inside the hospital room is tagged with a QR code and information from MSF about how that specific healthcare item is crucial to help treat people.

From something as advanced as X-Ray technology and microbiology testing to simply a stethoscope, once scanned, you can find yourself on a yallagive.com page where you can donate a suggested amount or your own to the cause.

“It is amazing to see how each one of us can make a difference, even if the support is minimal, for so many people that need help in the region and the whole world. Doctors Without Borders’ medical teams on the ground are privileged to be allowed to offer medical and humanitarian services thanks to your generosity.” Vasilis Stravaridis, the executive director of MSF UAE comments on the initiative.

Médecins Sans Frontières/ Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is an international, independent medical humanitarian organisation. It has almost 30 years of institutional presence in the UAE through its regional office in Dubai. Since the creation of MSF 50 years ago, its goal has been to alleviate people’s suffering and provide medical care to those who need it most. Last year, the organisation provided 1,264,500 emergency room admissions, serving the needs of more than one million patients worldwide.

Firas Medrows, executive creative director at DDB Dubai said: “At DDB, we have a philosophy called ‘emotion at scale’. Our work is influenced by the human truth that we are guided by things that connect with our hearts. The thought behind the campaign is based on this belief. The campaign also stems from our positioning of 'unexpected works'. It means that the best idea is the one you never saw coming. The Giving Room initiative is a dramatic representation of the lack of medical equipment in conflict zones in a place where people least expect to see it. We believe this will elicit a more emotional response from visitors.”

Commenting on the partnership Carla Klumpenaar, general manager, Marketing, Communication, HF and Interior Design in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman said: ‘’At Al-Futtaim IKEA, the welfare of the community is always a priority. By partnering with MSF, we are giving our customers a chance to join our vision of creating a better life for more of the many people by donating to those in need. The Giving Room will allow customers to experience and understand the lack of medical resources in conflict zones and turn awareness into donations.’’

If you’re ready to make life-changing choices for yourself and others, then head to The Giving Room available until December 23 at the Al-Futtaim IKEA Festival City store and share your experience at #MSFIKEA #TheGivingRoom.