IKEA welcomes the festive season with new family-friendly collections

IKEA UAE, operated by Al-Futtaim, is bringing the holiday season to life with festive collections, playful family ranges and practical kitchen solutions designed to help customers host, play and create meaningful moments at home. Through a transformed IKEA Café experience at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, and hands-on workshops, IKEA is celebrating hosting, imaginative play and the full journey from cooking to eating.

IKEA’s intent is “Here to be part of your story”, being present where life happens with products, services and inspiration for everyday needs. This vision will be brought to life year-round, connecting with people during meaningful occasions such as Ramadan, National Day and Mother’s Day through collaborations, immersive in-store experiences and community events. IKEA empowers customers to plan, host, play, and live more sustainably, creating homes that reflect their unique lives, values and aspirations.

For the festive season, IKEA’s VINTERFINT, STRÅLA and VINTERSAGA ranges turn homes into the season’s greatest gift. From warm lighting and decorations to tableware and textiles, customers can dress their homes in styles that feel timeless, understated or boldly joyful. This year’s value is further strengthened with Price Lowered across select festive décor, family ranges and kitchen essentials – making seasonal upgrades even more accessible to the many.

The season also highlights playful design through content from IKEA’s collaboration with Swedish designer Gustaf Westman, bringing character and warmth to everyday spaces while keeping them practical and functional.

Complementing these in-store experiences, the Globally Local campaign is live across the region, launched in Oman and set to unfold in the UAE, showcasing how IKEA design becomes a canvas for local stories through artist-led reimaginings.

Carla Klumpenaar, GM marketing, communications and interior design, IKEA UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, commented: “Home is where everyday life unfolds: from gatherings and celebrations to playful moments and daily routines. This season’s festive ranges and family collections are designed to support those moments, setting a welcoming tone and making cooking and hosting easier with well-planned kitchen solutions. As a brand for the many, IKEA’s democratic design brings quality, function, style and sustainability together at prices within reach. Diverse as they are, these collections share a common purpose, and that is empowering customers to shape homes that reflect their lives, values and aspirations.”

Families can explore the savannah at home with SANDLÖPARE, a new play-led collection cocreated with Nordens Ark, the Swedish wildlife conservatory. Designed to inspire learning and care for endangered animals through play and storytelling, SANDLÖPARE sits alongside customer favourites DJUNGELSKOG (wildlife-inspired soft toys and textiles) and JÄTTELIK (dinosaur soft toys), and includes engaging educational content such as a facts book and donation materials, helping families turn inspiration into action.

IKEA also welcomes Lunar New Year with FÖSSTA, a joyful collection of festive red lanterns, timeless tableware and playful textiles that make gathering effortless, whether for intimate dinners or full family celebrations. The range blends tradition with modern ease, helping customers prepare, host and enjoy seamlessly.

At the heart of the holiday season is the kitchen – where cooking, eating and connection come together. IKEA’s approach caters to the entire cycle, making the dream kitchen feel achievable for every home, regardless of space or budget. The METOD kitchen system with MAXIMERA drawers provides modular, soft-close storage and durable function, while KNOXHULT is a ready-to-assemble, pre-configured kitchen series that simplifies setup for first homes and compact spaces.

James McGowan, GM commercial areas for IKEA in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, said: "Cooking and eating anchor everyday life. The aim is to make that journey smoother, through efficient storage, time-saving layouts and performant tools, so the dream kitchen feels possible in any space and budget. Guided by democratic design, the range balances quality, function and price, while clearer services – including Online Service Booking and defined warranties give customers confidence from planning to installation."

Affordability sits at the heart of the season, bringing better living within reach for more homes without compromising design or quality. Through the Price Lowered initiative, IKEA is introducing targeted reductions across the cooking and eating journey while staying true to democratic design: quality, function and style at a low price. And to simplify planning, Online Service Booking for kitchen projects is now live in the UAE, with Qatar, Oman and Egypt to follow. Customers can upload measurements and photos, schedule appointments and track progress online, reducing bottlenecks and accelerating the path from first click to installation.

In store, the programme features a chef-led live cooking session as well as a design workshop led by IKEA interior designers. Customers can also explore multicuisine cooking stations, including Swedish, Middle Eastern, Asian, Mediterranean and plant-based, and take home a complimentary giveaway.

Explore IKEA’s festive collections, family ranges and kitchen solutions in stores across the UAE or online at www.IKEA.ae. For more information, please contact 800 IKEA (800 4532).