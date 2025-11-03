IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi opens undergraduate admissions 2026–27

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD), the flagship international campus of the globally acclaimed Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), has officially opened undergraduate admissions for the Academic Year 2026–27. The first round of the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) will take place on November 23, 2025, with additional sessions to be held in the following months. Candidates may appear in up to two sessions, with the best score considered for admission.

Recognised among the top 30 institutions globally in Engineering and Technology by the QS World University Rankings 2025, IIT Delhi brings over six decades of academic excellence, research leadership, and innovation legacy to the UAE. IITD-AD welcomes applicants from around the world to join its diverse, international academic community.

The campus is fully licensed and accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) and listed on the National Academic Positions Online (NAPO) portal — reflecting its alignment with the UAE’s national education agenda and global academic standards.

IITD-AD currently offers undergraduate programmes in computer science & engineering, energy engineering, and chemical engineering. These programmes are designed to prepare students for leadership roles in high-impact, future-driven industries. The curriculum and academic standards are equivalent to those of IIT Delhi and approved by the IIT Delhi Senate, ensuring global recognition, academic rigour, and excellence.

As the campus continues to grow, additional undergraduate programmes are expected to launch by Academic Year 2026–27 (beginning August 2026), expanding opportunities for students in emerging technology and innovation fields.

IITD-AD provides a transformative learning environment with a future-ready curriculum that integrates research, innovation, and industry engagement. Students benefit from small class sizes, personalised mentorship, and access to state-of-the-art laboratories. Generous merit-based and need-based scholarships are available — including awards covering up to 100% of tuition and cost of attendance.

Located in Abu Dhabi, IITD-AD offers access to the UAE’s vibrant innovation ecosystem, thriving technology sector, and global professional opportunities while remaining rooted in the local culture and educational landscape.

For admissions details, programme information, and scholarship opportunities, visit: https://iitdabudhabi.ac.ae/undergraduate-programs

Contact admissions:

Email: admissions@iitdabudhabi.ac.ae

Call: +971 2 495 8510