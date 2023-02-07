IIM-Kozhikode Masterclass on ‘Mindful Leadership’ to provide insights on developing leaders in the evolving market landscape

Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 1:52 PM

A Masterclass by Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-Kozhikode), an autonomous business school based in Calicut, India, is hosting a Masterclass on ‘Mindful Leadership’ on February 28 and March 1, 2023, at the Dubai Knowledge Park, with a strong focus on uplifting the intellectual capital in the UAE and region and helping to develop future leaders in the evolving landscape.

To be conducted by prof Debashish Chatterjee, director at IIM-Kozhikode, the two-day Masterclass is being organised in coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), UAE. It will look at engaging entrepreneurs, CEOs, CXOs, professionals, future leaders, education leaders, healthcare professionals, chief administrators, NGO managers, among others.

This Masterclass is also part of the IIM-Kozhikode’s mission to take the IIM brand to the world.

Talking about the Masterclass, Chatterjee said: "Amidst the growing pre-eminence of India in the global marketplace, we are happy to bring our Masterclass on ‘Mindful Leadership’ to Dubai. It is about thriving in a volatile, uncertain, and non-linear world, with economic activity growing exponentially. Corporates need reflection time and dedicated attention to develop high potential leaders who can navigate and create value in the changing world."

He added: "The core philosophy behind the ‘Mindful Leadership’ Masterclass is that businesses do not compete, business leaders do. It is aimed at gaining insights on the importance of Mindfulness, awareness, and clarity of thought to be decisive as leaders and making informed choices. This class will help leaders in the UAE and region to have clear understanding of navigating through the current volatile marketplace."

Chatterjee, a renowned academician and author, has conducted leadership classes at Harvard University as well as prominent IIMs, and has also trained over 15,000 managers globally in Fortune 100 corporations, besides more than 20,000 school principals and teachers.

To learn more about the IIM-Kozhikode Masterclass on ‘Mindful Leadership’, please reach out to Mini@innovstarinvest.com or +971567131343 or email iimk@dstidubai.com / +971569242432 / +97145140051.