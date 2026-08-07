IIJS Bharat Premiere 2026 opens as India's jewellery exporters eye fresh global access

The 42nd edition of IIJS Bharat Premiere opened at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on August 5 against the most favourable trade backdrop the Indian gem and jewellery industry has ever known. A succession of free trade agreements with the UAE, Australia, Oman and the United Kingdom with the European Union and New Zealand to follow has redrawn the export map for Indian jewellery, opening some of the world's most valuable markets on preferential terms.

The show was inaugurated by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of Revenue, Government of Maharashtra, in the presence of Dr Vijay Darda, former member of Rajya Sabha; Ananthanarayanan Hariharan, CEO, Damas Jewellery; Pritesh Patel, CEO and President, GIA; Dnyaneshwar Patil, Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, SEZ Mumbai; Kirit Bhansali, chairman, GJEPC; Shaunak Parikh, vice chairman, GJEPC; Anil Virani, convener Accounts & Finance, GJEPC; and Sabyasachi Ray, executive director, GJEPC.

The timing is significant. The India–UK CETA came into force on 15 July and the India–Oman CEPA on 1 June, while agreements with the European Union and New Zealand await operationalisation. For the exporters and buyers on the show floor this week, the commercial map looks materially different from a year ago.

Recognised as the world's second-largest gem and jewellery B2B exhibition, IIJS Bharat Premiere 2026 spans over 135,000 sq. metres across two venues, featuring more than 2,100 exhibitors across 3,600 stalls. The show is expected to draw over 50,000 visitors, including 2,700+ international buyers from more than 80 countries.

The exhibition runs at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), BKC, from 5 to 9 August, and at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), NESCO, Goregaon, from 6 to 10 August 2026. This year also marks 25 years of IIJS as India's premier B2B gem and jewellery exhibition.

Pritesh Patel, CEO and president, GIA, said: "IIJS Premiere reflects India's growing influence in the global gem and jewellery industry. Every year, it brings together craftsmanship, innovation and international collaboration under one roof. GIA is proud to support this remarkable platform that continues to shape the future of our industry. As consumer expectations evolve, trust, transparency and education become more important than ever. India is not only a global manufacturing powerhouse but also an emerging hub of innovation, talent and leadership. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build a future rooted in integrity, confidence and lasting value for consumers around the world."

Addressing the gathering, Bhansali said: "IIJS Bharat Premiere has evolved into one of the world's most influential B2B gem and jewellery exhibitions. It is where the global jewellery industry comes together to source, collaborate, discover new trends and build long-term business partnerships. As India's flagship jewellery show celebrates 25 years, IIJS today reflects the world's confidence in Indian craftsmanship, manufacturing excellence, innovation and our growing leadership in global trade."

"The proposed 15-year tax exemption for rough diamond sales through India's Special Notified Zones is a landmark reform for our industry. For decades, India has cut and polished the world's diamonds without ever trading them. That is now set to change. Global mining companies and traders will bring their rough directly to India, enabling our manufacturers to source at the origin with better access, greater choice and competitive pricing. India will no longer be known only as the place where diamonds are made. India is poised to become a global hub where diamonds are bought and sold," Bhansali added.