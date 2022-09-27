IG Group appoints Sharaz Hussain to senior executive officer role

IG Group (LON:IGG), a leading global fintech company powering the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious, announced that Sharaz Hussain has been appointed as a senior executive officer (SEO), overseeing the company’s UAE business strategy and operations. Dubai-based, Hussain joined the firm in August 2022, reporting to Fouad Bajjali, CEO, IG Bank SA. He joined IG Group from ED&F Man Capital Markets, where he was the CEO of the MENA region.

Before that, Hussain held senior finance executive positions at several institutions, including ICAP, MF Global, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

“The trend towards self-directed investing has grown considerably over time and I think that IG is well placed to serve ambitious individuals seeking financial freedom. With nearly 50 years of innovating and growing to support clients’ needs, IG continues to marry its array of products with compelling financial content and high-quality customer support," said Hussain. “I am thrilled to join IG Group as they continue their expansion by geography and by product to help support IG’s clients in the UAE.”

Fouad Bajjali, IG Bank SA, CEO at IG Group, said: “Sharaz brings a key skill set with him to IG, with over three decades of experience working in financial services, first as a trader and later in senior roles in various countries. We look forward to working with him as we deliver on our strategy to innovate, support, and expand our business in the Middle East. Local investors are well positioned to access a variety of markets in real time using our dynamic platform, and we aim to have the best resources to serve them.”