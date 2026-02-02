iFX EXPO launches new event in Dubai: The Trading Festival

This February, something new is coming to Dubai. The Trading Festival, an event powered by iFX EXPO, will make its debut in the heart of the burgeoning emirate and key fintech hub. Running alongside and under the same roof with iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Za’abeel, Halls 5 & 6), it is one of the few fully B2C events in the industry. Happening between 11 and 12 February, The Trading Festival promises two exclusive days of live trading, prop challenges created ‘by the book’, practical workshops, networking, a well-curated exhibition, and a training bootcamp.

With 10,000+ global active traders and reputed institutional players in attendance, it is a focal point for retail traders, market analysts, introducing brokers (IBs), and other individual market participants seeking direct access to suitable brokers and prop firms, as well as education.