IFS hosts IFS Connect in the Middle East

With its central theme being ‘Experience your future’, the event will showcase the company’s cutting-edge technologies

Mehmood Khan, Managing Director — MENA, IFS

Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 5:18 PM

IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, will be hosting its IFS Connect Middle East on June 8 at Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, to demonstrate its commitment to its regional customers and partners. With its central theme being ‘Experience your future’, the event will showcase the company’s cutting-edge technologies.

IFS Connect Middle East will highlight the latest addition to the IFS Cloud suite- 23R1, designed to stimulate business resilience while accelerating into the new reality by optimising assets, people, and services, connecting siloed operations, and achieving ESG goals profitability. Additionally, the event will focus on presenting the tools and insights that businesses need to imagine agility, design for strength, build for resilience and future-proof their organisations. The one-day event will see top IFS executives from across the globe deliver keynote speeches and participate in plenary sessions on topics ranging from the company’s customer services to its strategy and growth.

Speaking on the event, Mehmood Khan, managing director-MENA at IFS said: "IFS Connect Middle East will provide a single-platform for industry experts from across the globe, customers and partners to have insightful conversations through knowledge sharing and networking. We are excited to welcome our regional customers, partners and peers to engage with us through the event."

The Middle East edition will feature nine exhibition stands in the exhibition area where visitors can interact with experts within the cloud, EAM, FSM, manufacturing, success services, and IFS assyst. IFS customers from across different industry verticals, including aerospace, manufacturing, shipping, and chemicals, as well as partners will be attending the event

IFS executives, including Michael Ouissi, group COO, Mark Moffat, chief customer officer and other distinguished industry and technology experts, will be present at the event. In addition, Vincent Carvalho, president, APJ and MEA along with customers’ executives will discuss on how innovation in technology has fuelled their transformation and growth in a panel discussion. Direct access to industry experts and one-on-one sessions with product experts will be available at the event.

IFS Connect is the company's flagship event this year and is taking place in nine major countries across the globe. IFS Connect in the Nordics and the UK experienced massive participation with over-booked venues and successful outcomes.