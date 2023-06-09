IDPL in an exclusive collaboration with NKN Media expands its global reach in the MENA region

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 10:24 AM

IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), formerly known as Zee Digital and one of India’s largest Digital entities, announced its exclusive digital sales partnership with one of the leading Global Media Advertising Networks — NKN Media. This partnership will whet the appetite of brands, marketers and advertisers who are constantly seeking opportunities with IDPL across the MENA region.

NKN Media will facilitate brand partnerships and also offer advertising solutions (spot and on-demand advertising) over 32 digital properties of IDPL. It has witnessed more than a billion page views per month and looks forward to innovating and crafting customised content, thus creating better affinity for the brand. The strategic move on joining hands with NKN Media, comes in at a time when IDPL has been consistently garnering a fast-paced and highly engaged audience in terms of branding, open doors to video ads across its digital channels.

Highlighting the evolving market demand and content-driven audience, Devadas Krishnan, CEO at IDPL, said: “Digital advertising has been flourishing exponentially and the internet and spend is expected to increase up to $7.9 billion by 2024. Industry reports have also mentioned that companies across different industries will reallocate a higher share of their advertising spending to digital channels to engage consumers more effectively. IDPL, being technology-first entity, looks forward to enhancing its service as per the growing market needs across different geographies.

Shridhar Mishra, CRO at IDPL, said: "We have been successful in building a strong digital presence in the last few years. On-boarding NKN media as our exclusive digital sales partner will surely cater to the needs of our audience, taking our digital engagement to a whole new level."

Abdul Majid Khan, CEO and managing director, NKN Media, added: "We at NKN Media, are confident that the exclusive digital sales partnership with IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (Formerly known as Zee Digital), will result in a phenomenal growth of both entities. Our strategic vision will help in tailoring offerings as per the demand of IDPL’s widespread audience in different countries catering to digital consumers and capturing the full value from digital offerings."