Idealz unleashes ultimate prize this DSS; offers up to Dh2.5 million in cash

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 6:36 PM

Idealz, the trailblazing online shopping platform, has returned with yet another heart-pounding campaign which is sure to blow minds with its whopping Dh2.5 million cash prize — the biggest cash prize ever seen in Idealz's history.

As Dubai Summer Surprises heats up the city, the new Idealz campaign is all set to ignite the skies with excitement and redefine what it means to be a true winner by promising one fortunate winner an unforgettable opportunity of a lifetime.

Being part of the campaign is easy. All customers need to do is download the Idealz App, purchase an 'idealzbasics’ shopping card worth Dh60 from the Dh2,500,000 cash campaign and wait for the big win. As the maximum draw date approaches on September 30, participants can expect an extraordinary spectacle, with a live broadcast that will captivate viewers.

‘idealzbasics’ shopping cards are a new addition to the world of Idealz to further personalise the users’ shopping experience. Upon purchasing shopping cards of various denominations on Idealz to enter exciting prize campaigns, the shopping cards are converted to in-store credit on the ‘idealzbasics’ platform. This credit can then be used to buy a variety of chic products on the ‘idealzbasics’ platform from hoodies, caps and t-shirts to notebooks and stationery.

This groundbreaking Dh2.5 million campaign, featuring the introduction of 'idealzbasics' shopping cards, marks a significant milestone in Idealz's history. It is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and relentless innovation. By incorporating 'idealzbasics' shopping cards, Idealz aims to revolutionise accessibility and deliver an unparalleled experience by providing participants with a broader selection of products to choose from while vying for grand prizes.

For more information visit www.idealz.com.