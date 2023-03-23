Idealz and instant cash join forces to give customers a chance to remit and win Dh500,000

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 12:05 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM

Idealz, the first-of-its-kind ‘shop and win’ online platform, and Instant Cash FZE, a global money transfer operator part of the Emirates Post Group, announced a strategic partnership today to provide their customers with the opportunity to reap an exciting Dh 500,000 cash reward.

Any customer using Instant Cash, from any of the participating agent partner locations around Dubai, to remit money to any of over 50 countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Morocco, Egypt etc will automatically secure a complimentary chance on Idealz to win the grand cash prize of Dh 500,000.

The winner will be announced during a live event on the second day of Eid.

Once the desired amount is transferred to any Instant Cash pickup location, bank account or mobile wallet in their home country, all the customer has to do is keep an eye out for an SMS from Idealz, which will include a secure link to view their draw tickets. On Eid, one lucky winner, selected by a representative from Dubai Economy and Tourism, will walk home with the grand prize of Dh 500,000 cash.

Speaking of the partnership, Jad Toubayly, founder and CEO at Idealz, said: “With this new partnership, we’re thrilled to offer Instant Cash customers the chance to win a grand prize of half a million dirhams. As a company, we’re driven by the passion for providing the people of the UAE with unique and valuable opportunities to win big. Our partnership with Instant Cash is in line with this effort and is yet another innovative step to reward customers and make their lives better and more comfortable.”

Sultan AlMahmoud, CEO of Instant Cash said: “The mission of Instant Cash is connecting people by enabling them to send money to improve lives.

Through this unique initiative, we will be able to transform the life of one of our loyal customers”.

Touted as one of the most innovative online shopping experiences, Idealz has carved out a niche in the market with its novel take on raffle draws that offer the most diverse and luxurious range of prizes at the most affordable entry price points. All live campaigns can be viewed and products can be purchased on www.idealz.com or the Idealz mobile app.

Instant Cash is a reliable, economical and instant remittance service that enables customers to send money conveniently to their loved ones across the globe.

The winning offer is available across 60-plus locations of Instant Cash agent partners.

For more information on the Dh 500,000 draw, winner announcements and terms and conditions, visit www.idealz.com.