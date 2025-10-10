Icons of the UAE Season 3 honours visionary leaders defining the future of businesses in the UAE

The global media conglomerate, NKN Media hosted the Icons of the UAE Season 3 in Dubai on October 3, 2025 in collaboration with the India Today Group. After the mega success of its first two editions, the Icons of the UAE Season 3 awarded the visionary leaders and changemakers who have made a lasting impact on the UAE's business and social landscape. Raghav Chadha, Member of Parliament from India was the guest of honour, and he gave away the awards to the 16 Icons for their excellent contributions in respective fields.

Abdul Majid Khan, global CEO, NKN Media, sharing his thoughts on the gala success of the event said: "The Icons of the UAE - Season 3 extends well beyond a mere recognition of business achievements. It is a platform committed to celebrating exceptional individuals with vision, leadership, and passion to reshape sectors and empowered communities throughout the UAE. NKN Media celebrated its fifth anniversary this September and the Icons of the UAE - Season 3 is yet another story of growth and success for all. We take immense pride in celebrating their achievements and contributions that continue to drive innovation, strengthen the economy, and enrich the cultural and social fabric of the region.”

This year’s esteemed Icons (winners) were: Tauseef Khan, chairman of Dugasta Properties; Kafeel Ahmed, founder and CEO of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes; Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder, BNW Developments; Satish Sanpal, chairman of Anax Holding; Pavan Sharma, founder and CEO of First Response Healthcare; Vishal Tinani, founder of V Legal; Akash Kanjwani, CEO of Sky View Development; Rakesh Mirchandani and Sanjay Dhawan, co-founders and managing partners of RRS International Development; Maqsood Muhammed, founder and chairman of AFM Properties; Azaan Khan, CEO of Dugasta Properties; Dhiraj Jain and Mamata Jain, CEO/managing director at 1XL Infra & Real Estate Development; Dr Sanjay Paithankhar, founder and executive board member of Right Health Group; Sidharth Murali, founder and CEO of PRANA (Hyperbaric Oxygen Speciality Centre); Prerna Sukhija, founder and managing director at HomeFinder Marketing; Rizwan Ansari, CEO of RadiantBiz Management Consultancy; and Akbar Khan, co-founder and CEO of Global Operations - Arc Ship Group.

The award night was enriched by the interactive presence of India's top television news anchors Anjana Om Kashyap, Neha Batham, and Sakshi Batra, who effortlessly conducted the program and brought alive strong stories. Surrounded by an atmosphere of inspiration, the Icons of the UAE - Season 3 not only acknowledged individual excellence but also represented the long-term resilience of Indian-UAE business ties. The celebration of success was a reflection of a platform to salute leaders from various sectors such as real estate, healthcare, legal services, perfumery, marketing, and more, whose contributions continue to make their mark on the growth story of the region.