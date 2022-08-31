Westwood by Imtiaz: Icon Of Elegance
With its latest venture, Westwood by Imtiaz, the company continues to redefine the private residence experience through its urban development projects
Having been in the industry for almost three decades, Imtiaz Development has made a name in the real estate sector for its attention to detail and creating bespoke development, acquisitions, construction and strategic investments. Since its inception in 1993, the company has built more than 2,000 residential units, four million square feet of office space, and more than two million square feet of retail. Since 2008, the company has been headquartered in Dubai where it has been providing services and expertise in real estate development, investment and asset management, financing, construction management, property management, project management, engineering and design, and sales and marketing.
The company is guided by the vision of its CEO, Mashi Imtiaz, who has instilled within the blueprint of the company an ethos of building residences for individuals who truly appreciate convenience with a side of elegance, while always focusing on their employees’ and customers’ satisfaction. Imtiaz Development is thus changing the city's landscape through innovative developments and stakeholder integrity. The fundamental pillars that are ingrained into the team are their attention to the finest detail and distinction to provide affordable premium properties. The company is known for working hard to push the human boundaries with innovation and superior quality services. The preliminary goal of the dynamic workforce at Imtiaz Development is to efficiently meet the requirements of each individual client, and to empower them to achieve their business and financial goals.
Living up to its reputation for creating superb living spaces with simplicity at its core, Imtiaz Development recently launched its latest venture, Westwood by Imtiaz, comprised of residences built for individuals who truly appreciate convenience. Located in the picturesque and family-friendly community of Al Furjan, these spaces have been perfectly crafted for luxury living, making the Westwood residence's exclusivity personified. The total cost of the project comes to Dh110 million and it consists of 188 fully furnished units comprising studios and one-bedroom apartments.
When it comes to residential living, location is everything and that is a point that Imtiaz Development has kept front and centre when working on their latest venture. Situated in Dubai’s prime location, only a three-minute walk away from Al Furjans' The Gardens metro station, the community is easily accessible to all areas of the city. The central location of the project is what makes it attractive to people who do not want to miss out on all the action and activities at all times of the day. The project is only approximately 10 to 20 minutes from Dubai Marina, the Palm Jumeirah, Global Village, Mall of the Emirates, and Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Thus, it is right in the heart of Dubai's bustling metropolis while still being a peaceful haven of tranquillity.
Westwood by Imtiaz has been built with convenience as the key cornerstone, with these smart homes being fully furnished and equipped by top designers. Furthermore, there are great amenities such as mosques, outdoor sports facilities, a community retail centre and schools, all conveniently located within the community. Ibn Battuta Mall is also less than a 10-minute drive away. The unique set of residences also feature plenty of beautiful open spaces with nearby parks and gardens, provided by the Furjan Development, allowing for a truly memorable family home.
The prime location and contemporary architecture make Westwood by Imtiaz a perfect choice for investment and family living with its superior quality. Each home is expertly crafted with care and strikes a tasteful balance between classic elegance and cutting-edge design and integration. It also features exceptional amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, and state-of-the-art gym, along with pleasant views of the Dubai skyline.
Being the only building in the area within walking distance of the metro, investors can expect an excellent ROI for short-term leasing. It is a perfect long-term investment opportunity with flexible payment plans of five years. With prices starting at Dh425,000, the project provides a golden chance to get onto the property ladder in Dubai with an exquisitely designed, fully furnished studio or one-bedroom apartment. For the launch of these residences, Imtiaz Development is introducing a three-year post-payment plan exclusive launch offer, giving further convenience to their customers.
Furthermore, 40 per cent of the building has already been completed, and a show apartment is available for viewing by prospective buyers.
To find out more information or to arrange a viewing, email info@imtiazdevelopments.com, call +971 4 430 3703 / 4 430 2353, or visit www.imtiazdevelopments.com.