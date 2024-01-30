iCodejr announces winners for prestigious UAE National Code Battle Championship

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM

iCodejr, the STEM accredited, licensed online coding academy for school children, hosted the finals of the Code Battle, an esteemed coding competition for students, showcasing exceptional young talent in coding. Held in collaboration with Dtec, Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, the event was a gathering of some of the brightest young minds from winning teams from previous rounds conducted in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sheraa & 42 Abu Dhabi, battling to claim the national title.

In the Grades 1-4 category, Winchester School, Jebel Ali, with their team 'Collision Coders', emerged as the champions. Pamir Private School's team, 'pps', claimed the runner-up spot, while GEMS Modern Academy's 'Girls Power' achieved third place.

The competition in the Grades 5-8 category was intense, with Indian International School, Dubai's 'Decorous' taking the top spot. They were closely followed by Gems Legacy School's 'GLS Code Warriors' and Gems Modern Academy's 'GMA Coders'.

In the Grades 9-13 category, Al Mawakeb School's 'GEM Group' was declared the winner. The second and third places were secured by Sharjah Indian School, Juwaiza's 'Code Crafters' and Regent School's 'Code Warriors', respectively.

Hannan Moti, co-founder of iCodejr, the organisers of the event, said: "We are immensely proud of all the participants who showcased not just their coding skills but also their ability to think creatively and work collaboratively. Code Battle is more than a competition; it's a platform for young minds to innovate and prepare for a technology-driven future. The level of talent and enthusiasm we've seen this year is truly inspiring and a positive indicator of the future of tech education."

For more information on the event, visit https://codebattle.tech/finals/.

For details on iCodejr and its courses and eligibility, interested students and parents may visit the website at www.icodejr.com, call +971 50 MY ICODE (69 42633), or drop the team an email on contact@icodejr.com.