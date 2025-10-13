ICFE 2026 expands with global reach and record growth in Istanbul

In the third edition, the International Carpet & Flooring Expo (ICFE) — previously known as CFE, has established itself as one of the key meeting points for the sector worldwide. Organised by Tüyap Exhibitions Group in collaboration with the Istanbul Carpet Exporters’ Association (İHİB) and the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters’ Association (GAHİB), the fair has taken on a truly international identity, drawing buyers, manufacturers, and decision-makers from across six continents.

Taking place at the Istanbul Expo Center from January 6–9, 2026, ICFE will expand to 11 halls this year, all of which are already reserved. The growth highlights the event’s increasing international participation and Istanbul’s role as a regional hub for trade.

The Expo’s organisers have implemented a marketing programme covering more than 80 countries, using digital platforms and B2B matchmaking systems to connect exhibitors and visitors. This approach has contributed to steady growth in participation and business outcomes across past editions, ensures that each edition creates new opportunities for trade and partnership.

ICFE 2026 is expected to host nearly 500 companies from 25 countries, including China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, the USA, Egypt, Jordan, Belgium, and France. Around 50,000 professional visitors from 105 countries are anticipated, with particularly strong attendance from Germany, Italy, China, India, Iran, Belgium, the USA, Russia, and the Middle East. Building on the 2025 edition—where 78% of exhibitors reported new business connections—the organisers have set an ambitious target of 85 per cent for 2026.

“Our industry may embrace digital tools, but it thrives on the trust and connections that come from meeting in person,” said İlhan Ersözlü at Tüyap Exhibitions Group. “The expansion of ICFE to an 11th hall and the diversity of international participation demonstrate how vital Istanbul has become as a global centre for carpets and flooring. ICFE 2026 will be a platform where new partnerships are formed, and the future of the industry takes shape.”